2 NFL Draft Prospects Catch Saints Attention With Impressive Pro Day

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, but they quickly dove into free agency to bolster the entire team, despite a horrible cap situation. They were able to add players like Noah Fant, Travis Etienne, David Edwards, and Kaden Elliss in free agency.

At this point, the Saints are likely done in free agency. They could look to make a trade or two, but it seems like all attention is going to be on the NFL draft going forward. The Saints hold the No. 8 pick in the first round and could have their eyes on a slew of different options.

With pro days beginning, the Saints will likely attend more than a handful of pro days in order to get their eyes on as many potential draft prospects as possible.

Considering the Saints are relatively close to LSU, they had all eyes on LSU's pro day on Monday, which included impressive performances from Mansoor Delane and Harold Perkins Jr.

Mansoor Delane turns heads with impressive 40-yard dash

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Delane is a very realistic option at pick No. 8 if the Saints are looking for a cornerback. They have some talent at quarterback already, but Delane has flown up draft boards over the last few months. On Monday, he ran an incredible 4.35 second 40-yard dash in front of many NFL teams, including the Saints. New Orleans posted it to X as well.

CB Mansoor Delane at LSU Pro Day:



4.35 in the 40-yard dash 👀 pic.twitter.com/hwWxC7VrKZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2026

Delane is likely the best cornerback in the draft class. With this kind of speed, he will be able to keep up with any of the top wide receivers in the league. Pairing him next to Kool-Aid McKinstry would be a huge move for the Saints. They need somebody to replace Alontae Taylor and Delane could be that addition.

But he wasn't the only LSU Tiger to impress on Monday.

Harold Perkins also steals show with 4.38-second 40-yard dash

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU linebacker Harold Perkins (LB19) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All of the attention has been on Ohio State's Sonny Styles at linebacker. But Perkins put together a huge pro day performance, including an incredible 4.38 second 40-yard dash in front of NFL teams.

LB Harold Perkins Jr. at LSU Pro Day:



4.38 in the 40-yard dash 👀 pic.twitter.com/LuKjOQdEhX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2026

Perkins is a bit undersized, which is why he isn't projected to go in the first or second round. But his speed, athleticism, and coverage ability makes him a very intriguing linebacker.

The Saints could look to take a chance on him in the third or fourth round. It's hard to find speed like this at linebacker. The Saints need to add a linebacker after losing Demario Davis in free agency, too.