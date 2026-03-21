Saints Hosting 'Dynamic' WR, Along With Giants, Dolphins

This is the time of the year on the National Football League calendar in which teams start to bring in prospects for top-30 visits and meet with guys in general in preparation for the National Football League Draft.

Every team meets with far more players than they can actually select. So, as visits are reported, it's important to note that it doesn't necessarily mean that a team is going to select that player when the actual draft rolls around. The meetings certainly can show trends for teams, but again, every player who meets with a given team won't end up with that team.

With all of that being said, the New Orleans Saints reportedly are planning to meet with intriguing Georgia State wide receiver prospect Ted Hurst, but they are not the only ones. NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported that the Saints will meet with the "dynamic" playmaker and that he also has meetings scheduled with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

The Saints reportedly will meet with the playmaker

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Source: Georgia State WR Ted Hurst has visits scheduled with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins," Fowler wrote. "Dynamic three-level threat was a standout of Senior Bowl week."

Hurst is a playmaker out of Georgia State with very good size. At the combine, he came in at 6'4'' and 206 pounds. So, he's a big-bodied wide receiver coming off a season in which he racked up 71 catches for 1,004 yards in 12 games for Georgia State. He also hauled in six touchdowns.

Right now, ESPN has Hurst ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in the draft class and the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class. So, if the Saints want him, they'd likely have to make a play for him on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, based on his overall prospect ranking. Plus, it sounds like he has some fans around the league. Fowler reported that both the Dolphins and Giants are planning on hosting the young playmaker as well. It's important to note that these are projections and when the actual draft gets here, it's unpredictable after the first few picks.

So, regardless of actual draft positioning, Hurst is a big-bodied wide receiver prospect and the Saints are at least interested in him enough to host him for a meeting. The No. 2 wide receiver spot arguably is the Saints' biggest roster hole at this point in the offseason. On paper, Hurst may not solve that issue right away, but he would be a good overall addition to the room.