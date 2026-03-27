Saints Keeping Close Eye on Intriguing Big Ten RB Prospect

The New Orleans Saints are in a very intriguing position after free agency. They've brought in quite a bit of talent in free agency to help bolster their roster, but the NFL draft is already on the horizon.

In free agency, the Saints added a few notable players, including Kaden Elliss at linebacker and a trio of offensive players. They added Travis Etienne at running back, David Edwards at offensive guard, and Noah Fant at tight end. All four of these players will likely have big roles for the Saints in 2026 and beyond.

At this point, the Saints seemingly have turned their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, where they will look to bring in the next crop of young talent in New Orleans. The Saints hold the No. 8 pick in the first round, but they need to be focusing on talent down the board as well.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Saints' running back coach was in attendance for the Nebraska pro day, where running back Emmett Johnson was on full display during his impressive workout.

Saints were in attendance at Emmett Johnson's pro day

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (RB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Except for a few running backs coaches, most of the NFL people on hand for Nebraska’s pro day were scouts," Pauline wrote. "Running back Emmett Johnson was timed between 4.46 seconds and 4.51 seconds in the 40, then stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He looked good in drills, especially catching the football. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints had their running backs coaches on hand for Johnson."

Johnson is one of the more underrated running backs in the upcoming draft class. He's coming off a big year with Nebraska that included nearly 1,500 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns. He was a bellcow back for Nebraska and looks to be headed toward a bright future in the NFL.

But it doesn't seem like the Saints need a running back unless they cut ties with Alvin Kamara. After adding Etienne, the Saints have their top two running backs, but Kamara could be a cut candidate or trade candidate. If this is the case, the Saints could take a flier on Johnson down the board. He would complement Etienne in New Orleans' offense much better than Kamara will.