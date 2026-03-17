Saints Tabbed Best Landing Spot for Dynamic NFL Draft Prospect WR

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to find a second wide receiver for their offense. Right now, their unit consists of Chris Olave and not much else.

They made additions on offense in free agency by bringing in talent like David Edwards at offensive guard and Travis Etienne at running back. These two will help bolster the Saints in a big way, but they don't solve the issue at wide receiver.

As a result, the Saints will likely turn to the NFL draft to find their No. 2 wideout.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Saints were the best NFL draft fit for intriguing wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is expected to be available when the Saints select at pick No. 8.

Jordyn Tyson would be a solid addition for the Saints

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"On paper and on film, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is the most complete receiver in the 2026 draft class. He possesses an archetypal 6'2", 203-pound frame, great game speed, and a pro-ready skill set," Knox wrote. "Tyson, when healthy, should be a quarterback-friendly, No. 1-type target.

"The concern with Tyson is his injury history. He's dealt with injuries in each of the past three seasons, which is why he might not be the first receiver off the board. Tyson would benefit from landing with a team that has quarterback stability—like the New Orleans Saints, who seem to have their guy in Tyler Shough. Kellen Moore runs an offense that would highlight Tyson, while the presence of playmakers like Chris Olave and Travis Etienne Jr. would allow New Orleans to navigate any occasional injury woes the rookie experiences."

The ideal selection for the Saints is Ohio State's Carnell Tate, but there's a chance he's not available at pick No. 8. If Tate is gone and the Saints are set on a wide receiver, Tyson is the perfect pick.

Tyson can run any route on the route tree while also featuring the ability to make defenders miss in space. He can also bring down contested catches as well as almost any prospect in the draft class.

The injury history makes him a question mark, but the Saints still might be willing to take the shot. It might feel like a reach at pick No. 8, but if he stays healthy, this would be a steal for New Orleans.