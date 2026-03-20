Saints to Meet With Big Bodied WR Prospect Before 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a pressing need at wide receiver, but they didn't address that roster hole during the first stages of free agency. Now that a lot of free agency has been picked through, it's hard to imagine the Saints will be able to find a franchise pass catcher on the open market.

They could turn to a big trade to add a star, but it seems like they're going to turn their attention to the NFL draft instead. There are plenty of talented wide receivers who could be available for the Saints in the first few rounds of the draft.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Saints were planning to meet with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Denzel Boston could be a draft target for the Saints

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston hauls in a catch as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Receiver Denzel Boston, who participated in position drills at the combine while also running the short shuttle and completing the vertical jump, improved on those marks," Pauline wrote. "His vertical jump reached 37.5 inches on pro day, and he timed 4.2 seconds in the short shuttle. Boston also timed a quick 6.8 seconds in the three-cone, but he chose not to run the 40.

"He looked great in position drills, and as described to me, Boston 'put on a clinic' catching the ball. Expected to land in the bottom third of Round 1, he has 10 official predraft visits with requests for another four that may not take place due to a tight schedule. Boston met with the Miami Dolphins at the workout, one day before they traded Jaylen Waddle, and he has workouts planned with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints."

Boston is a big bodied wide receiver with the ability to dominate in jump ball situations. He has strong hands and works well in between the numbers, too. Pairing him with Chris Olave would be the perfect move for the Saints, if they like him off the field as well as his film looks on it.

Boston is projected to go sometime in the late first round or early second round. He shouldn't be in play for the Saints at pick No. 8, but if he falls down the board a bit, the Saints could either land him in the second round or trade back up into the first round to land him. Either way, there are more routes to drafting him than just using the No. 8 pick on him.