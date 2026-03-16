Saints Trade Idea Would Send Star Veteran to Commanders After Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with plenty of roster holes to patch up. Fortunately for the fanbase, the Saints front office didn't sit on their hands. Instead, they were quite aggressive in all the right ways.

They were able to land stars like David Edwards and Travis Etienne to bolster the offense around Tyler Shough. Both stars are expected to step into big roles for the Saints. They also added Kaden Elliss, a very talented linebacker, to replace Demario Davis.

But after adding Etienne, the Saints might want to trade Alvin Kamara. This could save them a lot of money while adding a late round draft pick. It's hard to argue with that idea.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo recently suggested the Saints could look to trade Kamara after adding Etienne and suggested the Washington Commanders could be one of the top potential landing spots.

Alvin Kamara could be on his way out of New Orleans

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes as Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"There might not be a team that needs to replenish its running back room more than Washington, which is slated to potentially lose former starter Austin Ekeler and notable backups Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols in free agency," DeArdo wrote. "If the Commanders lose Ekeler, they will need someone who can fill his role as a versatile back who can serve as a comfort blanket of sorts for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is undoubtedly hoping to bounce back following last season's injury-marred season.

"Washington still has Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 seventh-round pick who was one of the lone bright spots during what was a highly disappointing season for the Commanders. But he was seldom used as a receiver last season, which is why Kamara specifically makes sense for Washington."

The Commanders certainly need to add a running back, especially one with receiving value, to their offense. There's not better option on the table than Kamara.

The Commanders are a contending team when Jayden Daniels is healthy, so it would make sense to go after a win now running back to bolster the offense.

For the Saints, saving the money would be crucial. While they could play Etienne and Kamara next to each other for the season, it might make more sense to save the money and give Etienne the bell cow back role a year early.

Either way, it seems like Kamara's time in New Orleans is coming to a close.