Saints Trade Idea Would Send Veteran to Broncos After Jaylen Waddle Deal

The New Orleans Saints addressed their running back room with the signing of Travis Etienne. But this was such a big addition that it's created trade speculation involving veteran running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints could be looking to save some money by trading or cutting Kamara this offseason. Etienne is good enough to handle the bell cow back role in New Orleans, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Kamara moved.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently suggested the Denver Broncos could target a trade for Kamara that would reunite the star running back with head coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Broncos are in buy mode, as they recently added Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Alvin Kamara could be a solid trade fit for the Broncos

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Denver makes a lot of sense for Kamara at this stage of his career, starting with the fact that he would get the chance to reunite with Sean Payton, who coached him when he had his best seasons in New Orleans," DeArdo wrote. "With the Broncos, Kamara would be part of a crowded backfield that includes JK Dobbins (who is reportedly signing a two-year extension) and RJ Harvey, who is coming off a solid rookie season.

"But given Dobbins' injury history, it would make a lot of sense for the Broncos to have a backup plan in the event that either Dobbins or Harvey sustains an injury. But even if both stay healthy, Kamara could still complement both players while giving the Broncos unmatched depth at that position. Kamara's intangible strengths (an established veteran who is still in pursuit of his first championship) would also be a welcomed addition for a talented Broncos team that is trying to break through."

The Broncos seemingly have two running backs on their roster in JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey who are good enough to compete. But if they really like Kamara for a one- or two-year stint, a deal could still make sense. There might not be a coach in the league who likes Kamara and his talent more than Coach Payton.

It seems a bit unlikely that he will be moved to the Broncos as things currently sit, but there's still a chance the Broncos want to load up on running backs. Kamara provides such a different skill set than Harvey or Dobbins, which could create a role on Denver's offense.