Saints Under Fire; Star WR 'Wasting His Career' In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football again this season. They've been at the bottom of the league all year, which has resulted in some intirguing trade buzz.
Wide receiver Chris Olave was mixed around in a lot of these trade rumors early in the year, but those rumors quieted down when Olave revealed that he was working on a contract extension to stay in New Orleans long term. But not everybody in the football world is happy about Olave being in New Orleans.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently criticized the Saints for wasting Olave's career, citing the horrific quarterback play in New Orleans over the last few seasons.
Saints facing backlash for "wasting" Chris Olave's career
"Alvin Kamara seems content to just ride out the rest of his NFL career in New Orleans, so I'm not going to write about him here, other than to say that if Kamara hadn't threatened to retire if the Saints traded him, I'd have written about him," Carter wrote. "Instead, let's talk about another offensive player on the Saints roster: wide receiver Chris Olave. Is Olave a star? IDK! He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, but missed nine games last year, which stunted his development somewhat.
"But you know what stunted his development more? The list of quarterbacks who Olave has caught a pass from in the NFL. That list: Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Derek Carr. I mean ... come on, how is a player supposed to succeed with a list like that? Let's get Olave somewhere that has a good quarterback."
Olave's a star in the making and he's flashed this potential on occasion, regardless of his quarterback play. The talented wide receiver is one of the better playmakers in football when he remains healthy.
But it seems like he's happy in New Orleans.
It's hard to justify that Olave's career is being wasted with the Saints, especially considering his career is only just beginning. The Saints are a talented quarterback away from Olave breaking out as a top 10 receiver in football. Maybe the Saints can land this quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
