Saints-Bills Trade For Star Could Make Sense After Ed Oliver Injury
The New Orleans Saints are bound to be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline. They have multiple top stars on their roster who could garner attention from contending teams in the coming weeks. Given the fact that the Saints are 1-7 after eight weeks, it's clear they need to lean heavily into their rebuild, which could include a few big trades.
Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave make sense as trade chips for the Saints, but neither star seems to be headed out of New Orleans this year. Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension while Kamara has voiced the fact that he'd rather retire than be traded.
That leaves the rest of the Saints roster, including stars like Carl Granderson, Cameron Jordan, and Rashid Shaheed, to be floated as trade chips.
There's a chance the Saints could use Jordan, one of their franchise legends, as a trade chip in a deal with the loaded Buffalo Bills this season.
Bills could trade for Cam Jordan after Ed Oliver's injury
The Bills were recently hit with some crushing injury news. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills fear that standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver has torn his biceps, which would likely cause him to miss the rest of the year. Oliver is set to undergo further testing to assess the damage.
If Oliver is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Bills could get desperate at the trade deadline. They wouldn't need to add a superstar defensive lineman, but they could add one veteran option to help soften the blow. That's where the Saints and Jordan come into play.
A trade for Jordan would make a lot of sense. He could slide inside and play the interior defensive line for the Bills down the stretch. It would give them a reliable run stuffer to help boost the team as it pushes for the playoffs.
The Saints should take a late round draft pick for Jordan if they can get one. It would help lean into the rebuild while also freeing up some money to spend in the offseason.
