Saints Urged To Make Shocking Trade Deadline Move For Talented RB
The New Orleans Saints are expected to be big time sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
The Saints have players like Alontae Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed, and Chris Olave who could be moved at the deadline. Kamara and Olave seem unlikely to be moved on Tuesday because they're staples of the team. Taylor, Shaheed, and others would make plenty of sense as trade chips. But the Saints could look to make a few shocking moves to add talent to the roster while selling, too.
John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could look to add Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford in a buy-low trade on Tuesday.
Saints could add a talented running back at the trade deadline
"Ford got lost in the shuffle after rushing for 830 yards in 2023 (scoring four touchdown runs) and improving to 5.4 yards per carry in 2024 (with three touchdown runs, and 565 rushing yards, and these days he's treated like more of a passing-down back while rookie draft pick Quinshon Judkins takes the lion's share of rushing attempts," Sigler wrote. "And he has an extra gear the Saints lack in the backfield, with 38 carries of 10 or more yards the last three years.
"Alvin Kamara has just 10 more of them on 176 more rushes in the same span. Like Collins, Ford is a free agent in the spring, so the Saints could get whatever pick they trade for him back. In an ideal world he would prove to be enough of a big-play threat to warrant a longer look, but it's good to have options."
The Saints need to add more to their running back room for the future. Kendre Miller could be their next franchise back when Kamara leaves town, but Miller is hurt. Adding Ford and signing him for a few more seasons would make a lot of sense.
This kind of move would take some stress off Kamara in the coming years. This would give New Orleans a trio of Ford, Kamara, and Miller to lead their ground game until Kamara retires.
More NFL: Saints' Chris Olave Projected Trade Return Should Put Rumors To Bed