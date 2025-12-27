Saints Get Chris Olave Injury Update After Explosive Week 16

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a battle of rookie quarterbacks.

Tyler Shough will take the field for New Orleans opposite the No. 1 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft in Cam Ward. The Titans rookie has started all season, while Shough has just seven starts under his belt. While this is the case, Shough has gone 4-3 as the team's starting quarterback and is actually leading all rookie quarterbacks this season in wins.

Despite both the Saints and Titans having tough overall records, New Orleans is riding a three-game winning streak and it will be interesting to see how these two young signal-callers do while going face-to-face. Fortunately, it sounds like Shough will have his top weapon in the contest in Chris Olave. He's popped up on the Injury Report this week due to a back injury, although he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Jordan Clark (33) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football pointed out on X that he did not see Olave at the open portion of practice and noted that he will be designated as questionable to play on Sunday.

"Didn’t see Saints WR Chris Olave at practice during portion open to media Friday – but early indications are nothing too serious. We’ll hear from Kellen Moore shortly," Triplett wrote on X. "Also didn’t see RB Alvin Kamara, G Cesar Ruiz, DT Bryan Bresee and TEs Foster Moreau and Zaire Mitchell-Paden. Saints coach Kellen Moore said Chris Olave will be questionable with his lingering back issue and that he was limited on Friday."

Nick Underhill, also of NewOrleans.Football, reported on X that the limited practice action was "precautionary" and the expectation is that he will be ready to go on Sunday.

"I'm told Chris Olave (back) being limited in practice was just precautionary. He's expected to be a full go on Sunday," Underhill wrote on X.

Olave had his best game of the season last week as he hauled in 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He's been healthy this season and has been producing. Overall, he has 92 catches for 1,044 yards, and eight touchdowns. The 92 catches and eight touchdowns are already career highs with two games to go.

