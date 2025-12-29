Saints' Chris Olave Provides Injury Update After 119-Yard Outburst

The New Orleans Saints are smack dab in the middle of their best stretch of football in the 2025 National Football League regular season.

New Orleans entered the Week 17 showdown on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with a plethora of injuries, but the Saints were able to squeeze out an eye-opening 34-26 win to extend the winning streak to four games.

Tyler Shough has gotten most of the headlines after his 333-yard explosion, but he isn't the only one who thrived. Chris Olave stayed hot with his second straight game over 110 yards. He hauled in eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints WR is thriving

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) reacts to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) running in a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olave wasn't fully healthy in the contest, though. He popped up on the Injury Report with a back injury that has been nagging at him. The Saints needed a playmaker and he stepped up through pain. After the game, he gave a brief update, as shared on X by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

"Chris Olave said 'I'm hurting right now' when asked about how his back felt. He said he's gone through a ton of treatment this weekend. He has dealt with this issue dating back to college," Terrell wrote on X.

Olave looks like a bona fide superstar right now -- and someone who deserves a long-term extension. Despite playing through the injury, he was electric on Sunday and actually became the second receiver in franchise history to rack up 100 or more catches in a season, joining Michael Thomas, per the team.

"With eight catches today (6:22 remaining), Chris Olave now has 100 receptions in 2025, the first 100-catch season of his career, joining Michael Thomas (three times) as the only Saints receivers in franchise history to record 100+ receptions in a single season," the team shared on X during the contest on Sunday.

Olave already had his fifth-year option picked up for the 2026 season and he has proven this season that he can be the team's No. 1 receiver for the long run. Him and Shough clearly have a strong connection. With one game remaining, Olave already has set new career highs in catches (100), receiving yards (1,163 yards), and touchdowns (nine). Plus, he has stayed healthy for the most part and has been able to play through when injuries have popped up. The team can't ask for much more.

