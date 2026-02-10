Saints Veteran QB at Center of Growing Jets Trade Speculation

The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a sudden retirement last offseason, which caused them to turn to Spencer Rattler and eventually rookie Tyler Shough as their next quarterback.

While Rattler didn't show much, Shough seemed to cement himself as the team's new starting quarterback with a promising stretch of games at the end of last season.

But reports have emerged that indicate the aforementioned Carr, who's now healthy, could come out of retirement if the situation is perfect this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Joe Rivera of USA Today recently listed the New York Jets as one of the top landing spots for Carr if he's serious about coming out of retirement this offseason.

Derek Carr would fit the Jets, but they wouldn't fit him

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"The Jets and Carr flirted during the 2023 offseason, with the quarterback reportedly wined-and-dined by Jets brass," Rivera wrote. "Could the Jets make the call to consider Carr again? New York finds itself in quarterback purgatory entering the offseason. With only Fernando Mendoza labeled as a slam-dunk first-round NFL draft prospect, the No. 2 pick isn't going to do New York any favors in the QB hunt. A Day 2 or 3 pick seems more likely, but also is much less of a sure thing.

"If New York is looking for some level of stability or a bridge passer entering the 2026 season, Carr would make a lot of sense. The Jets own multiple first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, meaning they could target their passer of the future next draft cycle."

The Jets would almost certainly take Carr if he was interested in being moved to New York. When healthy, Carr would be a better option than any signal caller the Jets have had in years. He could provide the Jets with stability until they find their next franchise star.

But Carr is seemingly only willing to come out of retirement if the situation is perfect. With the Jets, the situation would be far from perfect. In fact, it would be a disastrous situation that almost certainly wouldn't get Carr's attention.

More NFL: Dolphins Linked to Trade for Saints QB to Replace Tua Tagovailoa