Dolphins Linked to Trade for Saints QB to Replace Tua Tagovailoa

The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a sudden retirement last offseason. As a result, the turned to Spencer Rattler and eventually Tyler Shough to lead their team.

While Rattler struggled, Shough led the team to multiple big wins down the stretch. He looks to be the team's franchise quarterback going forward.

In a shocking turn of events, Carr is reportedly mulling over a potential return to the NFL now that he's healthy again, but he'd seemingly only return if the fit was perfect.

Joe Rivera of USA Today recently suggested the Miami Dolphins could be a landing spot for Carr if he's serious about coming out of retirement.

Dolphins could target Derek Carr if he's willing to come out of retirement

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Could Derek Carr take his talents to South Beach? There's the looming question of Tua Tagovailoa, his contract and how he'll fit in new head coach's Jeff Hafley's vision for the Dolphins," Rivera wrote. "Miami would have to find a way to move on from Tagovailoa – something that he would welcome – or reassign his role on the team, something that might not sit well with the veteran passer.

"That said, the Dolphins have endured a few seasons of organizational strife at passer and Carr, as mentioned, would give a floor of competent quarterback play. Is the situation 'right?' In a loaded AFC East that features the AFC champion New England Patriots and the perennial contender Buffalo Bills, maybe not. But options across the league are fleeting, and Carr may not have many of those if he is serious about an NFL comeback."

There aren't going to be any perfect fits for Carr, as most of the teams that need a quarterback are disasters right now. But the Dolphins, being a warm weather state, might have enough pull to bring Carr in.

The Dolphins need to find a replacement to Tua Tagovailoa, who's been a disaster in his own right. Bringing Carr to Miami to replace the Alabama product would make the Dolphins a better team and it would likely make the fan base very happy.

