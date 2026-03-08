Saints Lose Derek Carr Suitor in Latest Insider Update

The New Orleans Saints were hit with a crushing blow last offseason when veteran quarterback Derek Carr opted for a sudden and shocking retirement due to an injury. The Saints ended up landing a potential franchise quarterback, Tyler Shough, in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which lessened the loss of Carr.

Now Carr is entertaining a return to the league, and he seems to be very serious about it if he can find the perfect suitor to land him. There are quite a few options on the market for the Saints to potentially trade him to, if he's content with the deal.

The Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolsi Colts, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers could all make sense for different reasons. At the end of the day, Carr is seemingly looking to play football again because he loves it and feels like his body can still do it.

But Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently reported that he doesn't expect the Jets to pursue Carr, which would seemingly eliminate one of the top suitors for the veteran.

Jets not expected to pursue Derek Carr from Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets will be in on the group of quarterbacks who were cut by other teams and have significant money left on their contracts, which makes them much cheaper to sign (as in, they’ll likely be signed for the minimum salary, $1.3 million)," Rosenblatt wrote. "That includes Kyler Murray, Geno Smith and, if/when he’s cut,Tua Tagovailoa. Smith feels like the early favorite, and many sources around the league expect Murray to land in Minnesota, though that’s not 100 percent locked in. Malik Willis is expected to be too expensive for the Jets’ taste. I would not expect the Jets to pursue Derek Carr at this juncture either."

The Jets never seemed to make sense as a suitor for Carr. While they could take on his contract, it wouldn't make sense to do so when they can add a differen veteran for around the league minimum.

As for Carr, it wouldn't make sense to want to land with the Jets either way. The other three teams listed above are a quarterback away from contending. The Jets are way more than a quarterback away from being a good team. They're in the midst of a big rebuild.

Either way, this is a crushing development in Carr's pursuit of a return to the NFL. There aren't too many suitors in the first place, so losing one of the top landing spots is a step in the wrong direction.