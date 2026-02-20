Saints Veteran Starter Predicted to Sign 3-Year, $18 Million Deal

The New Orleans Saints weren't one of the best teams in the league last season, but they exceeded expectations down the stretch in a big way.

Behind the production of Tyler Shough, the Saints won more than a handful of games during the second half of the season, but it still wasn't enough for a playoff push.

However, they're in the perfect spot to make a playoff push in the near future if they can build the team around Shough, but that starts with retaining their top free agents this offseason.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic recently ranked Saints free agent offensive lineman Luke Fortner among his top 100 free agents of the offseason while projecting him to sign a three-year, $18 million deal this year. At that price, the Saints would be foolish to not re-sign him.

Luke Fortner could become a staple in the Saints lineup

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) and center Luke Fortner (79) attempt to block Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zeek Biggers (93) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"The Saints traded for Fortner in August. He got a chance to start after Erik McCoy went down with a season-ending injury and performed well," Popper wrote. "He is a natural pass protector with sound eyes and instincts.

"He leverages his length well and can anchor down when he needs to. He also pulls the chair on occasion to take advantage of overaggressive rushers. Fortner is not a physically imposing run blocker, but he gets the job done primarily with athleticism. He can move laterally, climb to the second level, pull and play in space."

Fortner was expected to be a depth addition for the Saints, but he turned out to be a starter down the stretch because of injuries. The veteran lineman thrived in this role and helped protect Shough in a big way.

He might not be a superstar, but if the Saints can have him for $6 million a year, they need to be all over it. The future looks bright in New Orleans, but it's only going to be bright if they can keep Shough on his feet. Securing a new deal with Fortner would help do that at a very affordable price.

