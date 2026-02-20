NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send 5-Time Pro Bowler to Broncos for Draft Pick

The New Orleans Saints are somewhere in the middle between trying to contend and rebuilding. They have a lot of talent on the roster, but they're not going to win a Super Bowl until the young talent is developed more. This means the veteran players likely won't be a part of the next Super Bowl push.

As a result, players like Alvin Kamara have been mixed in trade rumors. Considering Kamara has played his entire career with the Saints, it would be tough to see him go, but sometimes, change is necessary for both sides.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a mock trade that would send Kamara to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 247).

Alvin Kamara would be a perfect fit for the Broncos

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There's something to be said for Alvin Kamara finishing out his career as a Saint. It's not often we see a player have a 10-year career with the same team in the league anymore," Ballentine wrote. "There's also something to be said for Kamara reuniting with former head coach Sean Payton for another ride at a championship.

"The Saints are positioned to move on from Kamara. The 30-year-old back posted under 1,000 total yards (657) for the first time in his career. However, he still provided value as a pass catching option out of the backfield. Payton has his lead back in R.J. Harvey. He could get creative in how he incorporates his veteran back as Kamara extends his shelf life as a complementary piece in an offense that still needs weapons."

The first thing to note is that the Saints shouldn't make the trade for a seventh-round pick. If they can get a fifth-round pick or a sixth-round pick for Kamara, it would be much easier to pull the trigger.

But trading him seems like the right move.

It would clear up some cap space for the Saints to sign another star player in free agency. It would also open the door to the Saints selecting running back Jeremiyah Love with pick No. 8 in the first round of the NFL draft.

Trading Kamra would sting, but if they're able to land a decent draft pick, some salary relief, and Love, it would likely be worthwhile for the Saints.

