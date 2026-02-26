Seahawks Getting Buzz as Landing Spot for Saints Free Agent CB
The New Orleans Saints have a very interesting offseason ahead of them this year. They hit the jackpot in the NFL draft last year by adding stars Kelvin Banks Jr. at offensive tackle and Tyler Shough at quarterback. These two acquisitions seemingly turned the franchise around in a big way.
This offseason, they need to hit just as big in the NFL draft. They have a top 10 pick in the first round as well as other draft capital down the board. But they also have a few key free agents to watch. The Saints need to retain or replace all of their free agents this offseason, but that could be easier said than done.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a list of perfect free agent fits for each NFL team. For the Seattle Seahawks, Ballentine listed Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor as the perfect free agent target.
Alontae Taylor could fit perfectly on the dominant Seahawks defense
"The Seahawks have a ton of cap space, but many of their resources will need to go toward retaining some key pieces from their Super Bowl run. Kenneth Walker III, Rashid Shaheed and Boye Mafe are all free agents who could score lucrative deals on the open market," Ballentine wrote. "However, cornerback is a spot where they could upgrade. Riq Woolen was not the best fit in Mike Macdonald's scheme so signing Alontae Taylor is a way they could go outside of the organization to get better. He gave up just 6.5 yards per target this season and is more versatile than Woolen."
The Saints should be doing everything they can to retain Taylor. He quickly emerged as a star for the Saints last season, which is the perfect time for him to do so entering a contract year.
But the Seahawks could be a better fit. They had one of the best defenses in the league last year, but they have multiple key pieces heading to free agency, including Tariq Woolen. Adding Taylor on a smaller deal than Woolen is projected to sign would help replace the star cornerback without breaking the bank.
