Seahawks Getting Buzz as Trade Fit for Saints Veteran RB After Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with some major question marks surrounding their running back situation. They have veteran Alvin Kamara on the roster, but they need a talented ballcarrier of the future to pair with young quarterback Tyler Shough. Kamara has been good for the Saints, but he took a step back last season and it seems like his time at his peak is slowly running out.

As a result, the Saints turned to free agency to sign Travis Etienne away from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Etienne fits the Saints rebuilding timeline much better than Kamara does, which means the new addition will likely be the running back of the future. As a result, Kamara has found himself mixed up in trade rumors, which isn't anything new. Kamara was floated as a trade chip last season, too, but no deal came to fruition.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo recently listed the Seattle Seahawks as a potential fit for Kamara this offseason and it makes perfect sense after the Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Seahawks could be the perfect fit for Alvin Kamara

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The defending champions have a pretty big opening at running back after reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III agreed to a hefty new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs," DeArdo wrote. "Kamara is nothing like Walker, but with Zach Charbonnet expected to miss a good portion of the 2026 season recovering from his torn ACL, the Seahawks are in dire need. A punishing runner, Charbonnet led the Seahawks in rushing touchdowns in 2025 but missed the Super Bowl after sustaining an injury during Seattle's win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. "

With Walker gone, the Seahawks need another playmaker to pair with Zach Charbonnet. Adding Kamara would be the perfect stop gap that would bolster the position for the time being, while allowing them to address it with a long term solution in the NFL draft or free agency next offseason.

For the Saints, it would be beneficial to save the money on the veteran. While he's enjoyed a very good career in New Orleans, his best days are behind him. The Saints are trending in the right direction as a franchise, but Kamara doesn't fit their winning timeline.