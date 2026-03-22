Source: Saints Expressing 'Significant' Interest in Potential Day 2 TE

The New Orleans Saints have two tight ends under contract, Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, and both of their contracts are set to expire after the 2027 NFL season.

While New Orleans might consider extending one or both of the players before they have a chance to leave, they should also seriously think about drafting one in the 2026 NFL Draft. Selecting one in late April would give the Saints the player's rights through the 2029 NFL season, allowing the prospect to learn behind Johnson and Fant.

Members of the Saints' front office already had a formal dinner with Georgia tight end Oscar Delp before his Pro Day, as OnSI reported Friday night. Now, they seem to be very interested in another tight end who could be drafted as early as Day 2.

The Saints appear to be searching for their next TE

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) gestures after a first down against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Saints have shown "significant" interest in former Utah tight end Dallen Bentley, a source tells OnSI. New Orleans is one of several teams that have conducted multiple interviews with Bentley, who could be drafted as early as Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Bentley ran an unofficial 4.5 40-yard dash at Utah's Pro Day and a 4.11 short shuttle, both significantly faster than his times at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. His Pro Day shuttle would have ranked No. 1 among all tight ends at the Indianapolis event.

Another team that has shown considerable interest in Bentley, according to a source, is the Detroit Lions, who only have one pick on Day 2. Bentley has also met with all 32 teams during the draft process.

Bentley broke out at Utah in 2025, catching 48 passes for 620 yards and six total touchdowns. He also earned a 78.2 PFF receiving grade last season, which ranked 16th in the nation among 199 eligible tight ends.

Some draft sites consider Bentley a player who could be picked late on Day 3 of the draft, although a source mentioned that multiple teams view him as someone who might be selected early in Day 3 at the latest. The NFL Draft process is demanding with a lot of different information, but teams appear to be interested in what Bentley can contribute at the next level.

The Saints hold pick Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2 and will have to wait until the end of the fourth round to make their first selection on Day 3. That could be a sweet spot for Bentley if he makes it that far.