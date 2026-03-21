The New Orleans Saints have experienced significant turnover at the tight end position this offseason, and that could carry into the 2026 NFL Draft.

New Orleans allowed veteran Foster Moreau to leave and sign with the Houston Texans, and it doesn't seem likely they'll bring back longtime tight end Taysom Hill. They signed former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant to a deal that will last through the 2027 season, which matches the contract length of Saints tight end Juwan Johnson.

Not having a tight end on the books after the next two seasons could open up the possibility of the Saints drafting one in late April, allowing the prospect to ease into the system and into the NFL before making a big leap in the final two years of his rookie contract. That is where former Georgia tight end Oscar Delp could come into play.

Delp recently met with the Saints

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saints held a private dinner with Delp ahead of Georgia's Pro Day this week, sources tell OnSI. The dinner wasn't the first time the two sides had communicated; they had spoken briefly at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Delp was unable to participate in the on-field workout in Indianapolis after a medical evaluation found a hairline fracture in his foot. Although doctors cleared him of the injury, liability concerns among those overseeing the Combine's insurance made him ineligible to compete.

“It was definitely a shock,” Delp said Wednesday after his Pro Day. "It was something I kind of heard about in the middle of the season, but I was just as shocked as everyone else.”

The Georgia native had no trouble performing at his school's Pro Day, running as fast as 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to a source. Delp also achieved a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump. These test results would definitely place him among the top athletic tight ends in the draft class.

The Cleveland Browns hosted Delp on a pre-draft "30" visit on Friday, and the tight end has upcoming "30" visits with six other teams, sources said: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings.

Delp recorded 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns during his time at Georgia. He earned a 63.2 PFF offense grade in 2025 and stood out in Week 12 against Tennessee, achieving an 80 PFF offense grade.

New Orleans has shown interest in his potential through several meetings, which likely indicates significant interest in choosing the former Georgia Bulldog. It's unclear whether, or how much, his foot injury has influenced NFL front offices' views of Delp's draft prospects.

If the Saints want to be sure they land Delp, they'll likely need to pick him with their third-round selection, which is No. 73 overall. Their next pick is one of the final picks of the fourth round, though they might be able to trade up to select him.