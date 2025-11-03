Steelers Getting Last-Minute Trade Buzz For Saints 12-Year Veteran WR
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to be sellers in the final hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans has multiple veteran players who could be on the trade block ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
The Saints have a few wide receivers who could be moved at the deadline. It seems like Chris Olave is going to be staying in town, but there are other options for teams who need playmaking ability this season.
John Sigler of Saints Wire recently put together a mock trade that would send Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
Brandin Cooks-Steelers trade idea makes sense at the trade deadline
"Nice and neat, one pick for one player. Some of these other deals won't be so simple. Funny enough, this could be the pick the Saints already traded to the New England Patriots (for nose tackle Davon Godchaux), who subsequently dealt it to Pittsburgh," Sigler wrote. "Steelers fans are greedy and want another young stud to pair with DK Metcalf, like Rashid Shaheed, but Cooks is probably closer to their budget. He's one of the most-experienced wideouts in the game today and could be a good veteran presence in such a young receiving corps.
"He's also due more than $8 million against the cap next year, which the Saints are not going to pay. Trading him now saves New Orleans $4.8 million on next year's books and almost $700,000 this year. Because Cooks doesn't have many guarantees for his new team to pick up, Pittsburgh can choose to keep him for 2026 or not without hurting their own cap situation. Cooks gets to join a playoff team, the Saints get their final-round pick back, and Loomis doesn't have to feel too bad about it because he's technically doing right by a veteran."
The Steelers desperately need to add another wide receiver alongside DK Metcalf if they want a chance to make waves in the playoffs. But they're not one of the more aggressive teams in the league when it comes to midseason trades.
While Rashid Shaheed could make sense as a fit, the Steelers might opt for the more affordable option in Cooks.
Cooks would give the Steelers some additional depth on their roster, but he wouldn't be a star. He could play a role down the stretch for the Steelers, and it would only cost a very late-round pick.
