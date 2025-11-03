Saints 14-Year Veteran At Center Of Last Minute Cowboys Trade Buzz
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching and the league has already seen a few big trades come together this season. But the New Orleans Saints have stayed out of the big deals this season.
With the deadline approaching on Tuesday, this could quickly change. The Saints have the opportunity to be active at the trade deadline in the coming hours. There are plenty of players on the roster who could garner quite a lot of attention on the trade block.
On the defensive side of the football, players like Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Alontae Taylor, and Demario Davis could make sense as trade chips. They could all be moved in separate deals this week if there are suitors for each star player. Granderson and Taylor would certainly land some draft capital in return, but Davis might be one of the more intriguing trade chips for the Saints.
USA Today's Jacob Camenker recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could be a landing spot for Davis in a last-minute trade ahead of the trade deadline.
Demario Davis could fit with desperate Cowboys in a trade
"Davis would be a bigger upgrade for the Cowboys at linebacker, as he remains one of the league's best run-stopping linebackers," Camenker wrote. "He is graded as PFF's third-best run defender at linebacker and has generated 84 tackles thus far in 2025, good for fourth-most in the league.
"While Davis would be a major upgrade for Dallas, it would be of the short-term variety. He is set to turn 37 in January and is playing on an expiring contract."
The Cowboys need to add some talent and depth to their defense. Their offense isn't struggling to score, but the defense is going to hold them back unless they can make a few solid additions. Trading for Davis would make perfect sense.
The Cowboys could likely land Davis for a late-round pick swap, which makes a deal like this worth it. Davis is on an expiring contract, so he would only be added for a few month sprint to the Super Bowl.
For the Saints, any value they can get in exchange for Davis would help their future. If that means swapping Davis and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick, they need to do it.
