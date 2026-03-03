Steelers Projected to Lose Coveted Team MVP to Saints in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have a few holes on their roster that they need to plug up before training camp and Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Fortunately for the Saints, they have plenty of time and opportunity to do so.

On defense, they could use help across the entire unit, especially considering players like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Alontae Taylor are all free agents this offseason. On offense, the Saints need to add to both the wide receiver room and the running back room.

At wide receiver, they have Chris Olave but not much else. With a young quarterback, it's crucial for his development that he's surrounded by weapons so that he can reach his potential. At running back, the Saints have Alvin Kamara, but he's quickly getting up there in age and slowing down. They could look to add a complementary back for the last few years that Kamara is in New Orleans.

John Sigler of USA Today recently predicted the Saints would be aggressive in free agency by signing running back Kenneth Gainwell away from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason in what could be the perfect move.

Saints are the perfect landing spot for Kenneth Gainwell

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Gainwell is about to turn 27 and is coming off a career year with more rushing yards (537) and touchdown runs (5) than any Saints running back had last year," Sigler wrote. "He may not have the frame to hold up as a leading rusher (listed at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds) but he'll be, at worst, an effective change of pace for Kamara. Depressed running back salaries mean a two-year, $12 million deal could work."

The first thing to note with Gainwell is that he'll likely be tough to pull away from the Steelers this offseason, considering he won the team's MVP award last season.

Gainwell burst on the scene as the running back No. 2 in Pittsburgh, but he dominated with the reps he was given. The veteran running back was excellent out of the backfield as a receiver, while also being excellent in pass protection. He was also very productive on the ground, which gave him a complete season of production in Pittsburgh.

It's unlikely he gets any sort of big contract, so the Saints should be able to afford him. The only issue they may run into is the potential risk that Pittsburgh could overpay for him a bit to keep him.