Saints Getting Shocking Buzz for 3 Different Free Agent RBs

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add some weapons to their offense this offseason.

Their wide receiver room is very depleted except for Chris Olave. The running back room is fine, but Alvin Kamara is slowly approaching the end of his career. As a result, the Saints would be smart to add another running back to take some of the load off Kamara while also potentially replacing the running back when he retires or leaves New Orleans.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently listed the Saints as a potential fit for free agent running backs Kenneth Gainwell of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rico Dowdle of the Carolina Panthers, and Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons.

"Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in which he averaged 4.6 yards per carry each time. He also had 39 catches in each of those seasons," Dubin wrote. "Almost all of his 2025 production came in a few-game span in October, though, and he averaged south of 4 yards per carry in his other games. Still, he could be the power component of a two-man backfield. Gainwell notched career highs in rushes, yards, yards per carry, receptions and receiving yards in 2025.

"He was a huge part of the Steelers' offense. He's reliable in pass protection and the type of guy you want on the field on third downs, which is a big feather in his cap. He's going to stick in the league for several more years due to his skill set. Allgeier showed as a rookie that he can be a 1A-type back, but has been the 1B over the last few years alongside Bijan Robinson. He wasn't as effective on a per-carry basis this past season (3.6 yards per carry), but there are some situational usage factors to consider there."

The Saints could take a flier on any of these running backs. They have all been used as complementary pieces to another running back and they've played their roles very well.

Dowdle flashed huge potential last season, but his production didn't continue for the entire season at the rate it started. Gainwell was an excellent playmaker for the Aaron Rodgers led Steelers, but it seems like Pittsburgh is going to work hard to retain him. Allgeier is an excellent goal line and short yardage back to have on the roster.

Either way, the Saints need to add a running back. Landing Jeremiyah Love in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft would likely be the dream addition, but the Saints could pivot to one of these veterans if they aren't going to select Love.