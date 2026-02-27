Kellen Moore Sparks Real Hope for Saints in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have some significant talent heading to the open market in free agency.

Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill and Demario Davis are all franchise cornerstones who have been in New Orleans for a very long time. Jordan has been with the franchise since the 2011 season. Davis joined the Saints ahead of the 2018 season. Hill has been around since before the 2017 season. Now, all three are up in the air for the 2026 season with free agency coming. The same can be said about cornerback Alontae Taylor, although he hasn't been in town as long. Taylor is just 27 years old and arguably is the best free agent corner of the offseason after four seasons in New Orleans.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about the team's free agents on Thursday from the NFL Scouting Combine. He made it clear that the Saints want those guys back, but didn't have many concrete details to share, as transcribed by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.

Who will be back in New Orleans in 2026?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Moore was asked repeatedly about the Saints’ key free agents, such as cornerback Alontae Taylor, linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cam Jordan," Paras wrote. "But Moore kept close to the vest how the Saints will approach each of those decisions

“Those are obviously conversations that [Mickey Loomis'] having with those guys just to see where they’re at first and foremost,” Moore said, as transcribed by Paras. “All those guys we love to death, and we’d love to keep as many of these guys as we possibly can. ... We’ll let that process take care of itself.”

The fact that Moore specifically said that the team wants as many of those guys back as possible should be viewed as a positive for the fanbase with free agency set to kick off in March. It doesn't guarantee returns, but should give hope.

There's a lot of excitement around the franchise after a good second half in the 2025 season, but this could be a transformational offseason. These are four very talented players heading to free agency. Digging a bit deeper, Jordan, Davis and Hill are all New Orleans cornerstone pieces as well. Losing any of the three would go a long way from a leadership perspective, as well as a production standpoint on the field.

The Saints are in a surprisingly solid salary cap position. They very well could bring in some talent, but there could be some leaving as well.