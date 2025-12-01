Tyler Shough Facing Backlash After 2 Turnovers In Saints Week 13 Loss

The New Orleans Saints have seemingly been trying out rookie Tyler Shough as the quarterback of the future over the last few weeks.

Shough took over for Spencer Rattler went the second-year signal caller was benched. In his place, Shough has seen some highs and some lows, but it's still too early to tell if he could be the franchise starter.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently graded Shough's Week 13 performance as a C- and criticized the pair of turnovers the rookie was responsible for.

Tyler Shough is still working through the kinks as Saints starting QB

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) carried the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Tyler Shough's talent continually teases. He clearly has the natural ability to be a starting NFL quarterback. The question remains whether he'll ever put it all together and not make the critical mistakes that doomed the New Orleans Saints during Sunday's action," Sobleski wrote. "Shough is tough in the pocket. He has the arm talent to vary speeds and throw with touch. His movement skills help him extend plays and create outside of structure. At the same time, he doesn't always see the field properly, which directly led to a pair of critical turnovers.

"The first came inside the Dolphins' 25-yard line where Miami's cornerback sat on a short route and undercut Shough's pass. With the game on the line and the Saints attempting a two-point conversion, Shough's throw was just a tick behind the crossing pattern which allowed Minkah Fitzpatrick to undercut that pass, pluck the interception and turn the two-point attempt into Miami's favor."

The turnovers are going to happen as Shough adjusts to the NFL and the speed of the game at the highest level. But he's still shown quite a lot of arm talent and potential.

The young quarterback has been better than many expected him to be. His performance in Week 13 wasn't enough to get a win. It's easy to blame the loss on the rookie signal caller, but he still showed signs of potential. If he can continue improving over the final few games of the season, there's a chance the Saints commit to him as their starter for the future.

