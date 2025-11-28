Saints Urged To Re-Sign Star 26-Year-Old CB In Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a very important rebuild.

Their roster isn't up to par with the rest of the NFC, and it's left them at the bottom of the standings this year. They need to do everything in their power to build for the future, which begins in the offseason.

The NFL Draft is going to be the most important event of the offseason for the Saints, but free agency will seemingly be crucial, too. The Saints need to make some big decisions with their own free agents while also exploring other players to add to the roster.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently urged the Saints to re-sign cornerback Alontae Taylor in free agency this offseason.

Saints can't afford to lose Alontae Taylor in free agency

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) intercepts a pass as Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"At some point, Mickey Loomis' habit of kicking contract dollars down the road will catch up to the New Orleans Saints. Right now, New Orleans is projected to be $15.3 million over the 2026 salary cap," Knox wrote. "While Loomis will inevitably figure out how to create some wiggle room before the start of the new league year, he'd be wise to extend cornerback Alontae Taylor now.

"Taylor will only turn 27 next month, and he possesses the sort of inside-outside versatility that will make him attractive on the open market. And while some players might jump at the chance to leave New Orleans for a legitimate contender, Taylor has 'kept lines of communication open' with the Saints regarding his contract status, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler."

Taylor is a star in the making on the Saints defense. He hasn't reached his highest level of play yet, but the Saints need to make sure he's still on the team when he does.

It likely wouldn't break the bank to re-sign him, which is the main reason the Saints should be pursuing a new contract aggressively. Finding good cornerbacks is as difficult as any position in the sport, so the Saints need to retain their talented defensive back while they have the chance.

