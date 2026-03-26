Tyler Shough is Saints' Biggest Winner After Big Free Agency Additions

The New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the league coming into last season. They landed rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to replace the recently retired Derek Carr.

After Shough caught fire during the back half of the season, the Saints seemingly looked to build their roster around him this offseason. They brought in a slew of talent in free agency, adding stars like David Edwards, Travis Etienne, and Noah Fant on offense. They also brought in Kaden Elliiss to bolster their defense, but it's the additions on offense that will make the biggest difference.

Saints Wire's Dylan Sanders recently suggested Shough was one of the biggest winners of free agency for the Saints after the front office opted to be aggressive in adding during the offseason.

Tyler Shough is the biggest free agency winner for the Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"New Orleans is not wasting any time going all-in on the Shough hype. They are trying to turn this team into a contender as soon as possible," Sanders wrote. "The Saints signed one of the best offensive linemen available in free agency in David Edwards, trying to keep Shough upright more often and give him more time to work.

"They've also massively upgraded their ground game, as already mentioned, which will make Shough's job easier. Etienne also had six receiving touchdowns last season. The only spot where they could have invested more right now is receiver, but the best route for that now seems to be the draft. They even added a solid receiving option at tight end behind Juwan Johnson in Noah Fant."

Adding the trio of free agents listed above will have a huge impact on Shough's development.

Edwards will help anchor the middle of the Saints offensive line, which will make life much easier for Shough. He's going to be a staple for the Saints going forward.

Etienne is the biggest addition the Saints could have made. He's going to be a huge piece of the offense, both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. Fant provides the Saints with another solid tight end, too.

They still need to add a wide receiver, but it seems like they're eyeing one in the NFL draft. If they can bring in a talented wide receiver in the draft, Shough will be the biggest winner of the offseason.