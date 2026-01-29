Why Signing Chris Olave to 4-Year, $128M Extension Is Saints Next Move

The New Orleans Saints came into the season as one of the worst teams in the league with a disastrous situation at quarterback. After struggling for the first half of the year, the Saints turned to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and the season turned around.

The entire turnaround included a breakout stretch of games from star wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave finished the year with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. All three marks were career highs for the talented wide receiver.

At one point, Olave was mixed up in a lot of trade rumors, but at this point, there's seemingly no chance the Saints would trade Shough's favorite weapon, especially with how highly Olave has spoken of Shough and his season with the team.

It seems much more likely the Saints will sign him to a contract extension in the same way the New York Jets signed Garrett Wilson to one last year, but what would Olave's deal look like?

Projecting Chris Olave's next contract with Saints

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) waves to fans after scoring a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Projection: Chris Olave signs 4-year, $128 million ($32M AAV) contract extension with Saints

Olave is likely headed for a massive deal, but it shouldn't be record breaking. The biggest wide receiver contract in the league is the four-year, $161 million deal the Cincinnati Bengals signed Ja'Marr Chase to. It's the top contract in total value and in average annual value.

The Saints could land Olave on a four-year, $128 million deal that would pay him $32 million per year. The total value would sit between Amon-Ra St. Brown's $120 million deal and Wilson's $130 million deal from last offseason. The average annual value would tie AJ Brown's deal and rank him right below Wilson. This is the tier of wide receiver that Olave belongs in at this point.

If he can stay healthy next year, there's a chance Olave breaks his single season marks again. He could be a candidate to go for 1,250 yards with Shough at the helm all season.

While injuries are scary with Olave, it's impossible to deny the ability. The Saints need to make sure he stays in New Orleans long term.

