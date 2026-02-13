NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Superstar WR for Tyler Shough in Round 1
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints are one of the more intriguing teams in the league right now and it all revolves around their potential franchise quarterback Tyler Shough.
Shough burst on the scene down the stretch last season as he led the Saints to multiple big wins to push toward a .500 record. Chris Olave was at his best with Shough under center. Shough helped Olave reach the peak of his NFL career down the stretch as he posted career highs in multiple stats.
But the Saints need to keep building out their roster, especially on offense, if they want Shough to have any sort of sustained success. The Saints have an aging running back in Alvin Kamara. They also have a very depleted wide receiver room with Olave being the only top option.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
As a result, the Saints need to hit big with their first round pick this season, especially considering the playmakers expected to be on the board.
NFL.com's Dan Parr recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Parr predicted the Saints would land Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who's largely looked at as the top wide receiver in the draft class, at pick No. 8.
Carnell Tate is the dream scenario for the Saints at pick No. 8
"The Tyler Shough era gets a major shot in the arm," Parr wrote. New Orleans boasts a dangerous 1-2 punch of former Buckeyes receivers with Tate playing opposite Chris Olave."
Tate has been undervalued at Ohio State because he's played behind Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith. Egbuka made a push for NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year this season while Smith is one of the best college wide receivers of the century. Being the No. 2 and No. 3 in those offenses is quite reasonable.
His talent is off the charts, specifically on deep balls. Tate has the ability to climb the ladder and high point throws 40 and 50 yards down the field better than any wide receiver in the upcoming draft class. Given Shough's strong arm, this would be the match made in Heaven for the Saints.
More NFL: Saints Mock Trade: Derek Carr Lands With AFC Team for 2 Draft Picks
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.orgFollow zpretzel