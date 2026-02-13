NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Superstar WR for Tyler Shough in Round 1

The New Orleans Saints are one of the more intriguing teams in the league right now and it all revolves around their potential franchise quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shough burst on the scene down the stretch last season as he led the Saints to multiple big wins to push toward a .500 record. Chris Olave was at his best with Shough under center. Shough helped Olave reach the peak of his NFL career down the stretch as he posted career highs in multiple stats.

But the Saints need to keep building out their roster, especially on offense, if they want Shough to have any sort of sustained success. The Saints have an aging running back in Alvin Kamara. They also have a very depleted wide receiver room with Olave being the only top option.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As a result, the Saints need to hit big with their first round pick this season, especially considering the playmakers expected to be on the board.

NFL.com's Dan Parr recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Parr predicted the Saints would land Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who's largely looked at as the top wide receiver in the draft class, at pick No. 8.

Carnell Tate is the dream scenario for the Saints at pick No. 8

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Tyler Shough era gets a major shot in the arm," Parr wrote. New Orleans boasts a dangerous 1-2 punch of former Buckeyes receivers with Tate playing opposite Chris Olave."

Tate has been undervalued at Ohio State because he's played behind Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith. Egbuka made a push for NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year this season while Smith is one of the best college wide receivers of the century. Being the No. 2 and No. 3 in those offenses is quite reasonable.

His talent is off the charts, specifically on deep balls. Tate has the ability to climb the ladder and high point throws 40 and 50 yards down the field better than any wide receiver in the upcoming draft class. Given Shough's strong arm, this would be the match made in Heaven for the Saints.

More NFL: Saints Mock Trade: Derek Carr Lands With AFC Team for 2 Draft Picks