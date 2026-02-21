NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Potential Superstar LB in Round 1

The New Orleans Saints struck gold with the 2025 NFL Draft class. They added Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round, who's quickly emerged as one of the better young offensive tackles in the game. They were also able to land their new franchise quarterback, Tyler Shough, in Round 2.

Now their rebuild is off to a hot start and they need to continue the momentum with a big offseason. Putting together a big offseason for the Saints begins with the NFL draft. They have the No. 8 pick in the first round, and they need to hit the jackpot again this offseason.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Filice projected the Saints would select Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles to help bolster their defense.

Sonny Styles would be a huge addition to the Saints defense

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Ohio State run continues! With New Orleans attempting to rebuild on the fly and Demario Davis ticketed for free agency, it might be time for the two parties to go their separate ways," Filice wrote. "Davis was still a top-end starter this past season, to be sure, but he turned 37 in January and seems interested to see which suitors could emerge on the open market. As a converted safety with true three-down ability, Styles feels like a prototypical modern linebacker. In fact, Lance Zierlein comps him to the prototypical modern linebacker: Fred Warner."

Styles is exactly the kind of linebacker the Saints could add to replace Demario Davis and anchor their defense for the next decade.

The Ohio State product is a freak athlete who will likely boost his draft stock in a huge way at the upcoming NFL Draft Combine. But his play on the field should be enough to sell the Saints on him as a prospect.

Styles plays excellent coverage, but his best trait is as a leader and a run defender. He rarely misses tackles and always finds himself in the perfect spot. The young star has a nose for the football, which keeps him around the play at all times. He would be a huge addition for the Saints.

