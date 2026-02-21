NFL Mock Trade: Saints Trade Veteran Pro Bowler for 2 Draft Picks

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been mixed in trade rumors for the last year or so, as he's getting older and the Saints aren't a Super Bowl contender yet.

Last season, Kamara was vocal that he might consider retirement if the Saints opted to trade him against his wishes at the trade deadline, but with the offseason in full swing, there's a chance he's changed his mind.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently put together a mock trade that would send Kamara to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

Alvin Kamara would fit perfectly with the Broncos

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome.

"New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara might not seem like an impactful trade candidate in 2026. The five-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 in July, is coming off a career-worst year, and is recovering from a sprained MCL," Knox wrote. "Kamara also hinted last season that he'd consider retirement if he were to be traded.

"Yet, a trade involving Kamara, should he choose to accept it, could have a substantial impact on free agency and the draft. That would be particularly true if he were to land with a Super Bowl contender like the Denver Broncos. Denver, which happens to employ Kamara's former head coach, Sean Payton, should be looking to upgrade its supporting cast this offseason. Kamara is a talented runner and receiver who would complement second-year back RJ Harvey and help replace impending free agent J.K. Dobbins."

The Broncos are the perfect team to add Kamara. They need a veteran running back to help anchor their offense and Kamara is the perfect option. He would work well next to young running back RJ Harvey with Kamara likely fitting in as the third down back and receiving back.

For the Saints, this would clear a bit of money and add two draft picks. It would hurt to see a franchise legend like Kamara leave town, but the front office has to do what's best for the future. Trading Kamara makes too much sense, and it opens the door to adding a star like Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft.

