Overreaction Sunday: The Extreme Takes Fans Should Ignore After Saints-Jags

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The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time Conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.

Overreaction 1: Spencer Rattler is Done For

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles from the pocket and fumbles the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nope.

One bad game doth not a preseason make. Spencer Rattler is the same guy, though victorious in only one start out of nine games (against the Giants), led the Kellen Moore offense to an average of almost 27-points per contest in his first three games as a starter. Things fell off quickly, but Moore and company see something in this kid. Enough for him to start over half the Saints' games in 2025.

Is he the answer as a starter for Moore. No.



Is his goose cooked? Not even close.



Even if Rattler is used as trade bait to acquire other needed pieces to the Saints puzzle, as some have speculated, it's not happening yet.

Overreaction 2: Michael Heldman is the Answer Opposite Chase Young

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Michael Heldman (63) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another nope.

This kid out of Central Michigan had an outstanding game against Jacksonville. He chased opposition players all over the field, showing outstanding stamina and endurance. He had half the Saints four sacks.

He's a 23-year old kid. Out of Central Michigan.

Is he as good as 3rd string EDGE rusher Anfernee Jennings, behind whom he is listed? Maybe.

Is he as good or better than Fadil Diggs, who has the slot on the 3rd team on the other side of the line. Again, maybe.

Is he as good as Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, or Tyree Wilson? No.

It's exciting to see a UDFA perform and perform well in a preseason game. The prepositional phrase at the end of that sentence is important: "...in a preseason game."

He has a ways to go before proving himself against top-notch NFL caliber offensive linemen.

Overreaction #3: Tanner Brown is Our New Placekicker

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Tanner Brown (46) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kid has a leg. Tanner Brown's 49-yard field goal in the first half would have been good from 60. He was two-for-two in FG attempts with a 29-yarder to boot. His opposition, last year's place kicker Charlie Smyth, missed his 52-yard attempt wide to the right (though it had enough leg) and was perfect in his PATs.

We haven't met Tanner yet, but we have met Charlie. You won't find a more gregarious young man than that Irishman. Likability aside, there is something to be said for NFL experience, which Smyth has and T. Brown does not. The latter does have professional hides he's hung up after a year in the UFL.

This competition is going to go down to the wire, through the third game of the preseason.

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