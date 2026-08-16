Overreaction Sunday: The Extreme Takes Fans Should Ignore After Saints-Jags
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The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time Conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.
Overreaction 1: Spencer Rattler is Done For
Nope.
One bad game doth not a preseason make. Spencer Rattler is the same guy, though victorious in only one start out of nine games (against the Giants), led the Kellen Moore offense to an average of almost 27-points per contest in his first three games as a starter. Things fell off quickly, but Moore and company see something in this kid. Enough for him to start over half the Saints' games in 2025.
Is he the answer as a starter for Moore. No.
Is his goose cooked? Not even close.
Who were the biggest winners for the Saints in Saturday's first preseason game? Who were the biggest losers?
Even if Rattler is used as trade bait to acquire other needed pieces to the Saints puzzle, as some have speculated, it's not happening yet.
Overreaction 2: Michael Heldman is the Answer Opposite Chase Young
Another nope.
This kid out of Central Michigan had an outstanding game against Jacksonville. He chased opposition players all over the field, showing outstanding stamina and endurance. He had half the Saints four sacks.
He's a 23-year old kid. Out of Central Michigan.
Is he as good as 3rd string EDGE rusher Anfernee Jennings, behind whom he is listed? Maybe.
Is he as good or better than Fadil Diggs, who has the slot on the 3rd team on the other side of the line. Again, maybe.
Is he as good as Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, or Tyree Wilson? No.
Three things we learned from Preseason Game 1
It's exciting to see a UDFA perform and perform well in a preseason game. The prepositional phrase at the end of that sentence is important: "...in a preseason game."
He has a ways to go before proving himself against top-notch NFL caliber offensive linemen.
Overreaction #3: Tanner Brown is Our New Placekicker
The kid has a leg. Tanner Brown's 49-yard field goal in the first half would have been good from 60. He was two-for-two in FG attempts with a 29-yarder to boot. His opposition, last year's place kicker Charlie Smyth, missed his 52-yard attempt wide to the right (though it had enough leg) and was perfect in his PATs.
We haven't met Tanner yet, but we have met Charlie. You won't find a more gregarious young man than that Irishman. Likability aside, there is something to be said for NFL experience, which Smyth has and T. Brown does not. The latter does have professional hides he's hung up after a year in the UFL.
This competition is going to go down to the wire, through the third game of the preseason.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.