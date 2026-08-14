Tyson on the Shelf for a Bit, Experiencing Saints Walk Throughs

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If you've never been through a professional football team's walk through, we just did it for you. Truth be told, it's about as exciting as watching a snoball melt, but we experienced it for you so you don't have to.

Tyson Down for a Bit

At Thursday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 1st round pick Jordyn Tyson got tangled up with a Jags defensive back and fell to the turf. After a few seconds, the Saints wide out got up, took a few ginger steps, then jogged to the sidelines. Today, head coach Kellen Moore told the media it's his right hamstring.

"It's not an injury related to any of his previous ones (though it's the same leg)," Moore assured the media. "We'll know more in a few days. He wasn't going to be participating in Saturday's preseason game."

Lesson #1: Don't Wear Shorts Again...

It's something different when you have 65-thousand plus with all their body heat, screaming, physical activity, etc. Nothing like that was going on Friday morning when the team arrived by bus from the Saints Metairie facility. Instead, a steady stream of brrrr surrounded everyone. Note to self: jeans next time, dummy.

From Our Notebook...

Just a little quarterback tossing... | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

The team entered the tunnel from which they will be exiting at halftime Saturday. Here are some of our observations from the Saints exercises.

- Defense practiced toward the South endzone, the offense toward the North. The D wore black shirts with names and numbers while the O wore the white shirts with their identifiers. No helmets or pads.

- The offense started close to the goal line, walking through plays at no faster than a slow jog, working against interns in red jerseys.

- The defensive stayed near the 35-yard line for most of the time, working on various rush schemes against each other.

- Lots of smiles around as some of the players had never had the Superdome experience, however, a disciplined focus could be felt throughout the practice.

- Saturday's starter, Spencer Rattler, took his group for a down, then Zach Wilson did the same. As soon as the down was over, the team shifted into a no-time-out-kick-a-field-goal mode and set up with a pretend snap and kick.

- During the simulated punting drills, Barion Brown was back.

- Brown and Trey Palmer were back for "kickoff" runbacks. Both had their jerseys on backwards, with their names and numbers on the front, numbers with sponsor patch on the back. We don't know if that was on purpose or not, just wanted to point it out.

- Late in that session, Tanner Brown made his first appearance, though no kicking was involved.

- Just an observation, but T. Brown and Charlie Smyth, competing for the kicking job, don't talk to each other much during practices. In fact, it almost seems like they're avoiding each other. Again, just an observation.

- During the "11-on-11" walk throughs, Moore observed the offense for the first half, then walked over to the defense and did the same.

Emptying the Notebook Out

- Unless there is a drastic change, don't expect to see any of the first string players on Saturday. They practiced against the Jaguars in the joint session on Thursday.

- The order of quarterbacks: Rattler, Zach Wilson (at some point, said Moore), then Hunter Dekkers.

- Safety Terrell Burgess is nicked up a bit. Moore said he's not worried, but he will not be playing Saturday.

- Moore said to expect a rotation of kickers, both Smyth and T. Brown taking turns in as many chances as they can give them.

- Next week's joint practice sessions are penciled in as Dallas on Tuesday, the Rams on Thursday. Both practices will be held in California ahead of the Saints preseason game against Los Angeles.

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the rest of the week:



- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

- Sunday, OFF DAY

Saints Mailbag

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