Pads on for Day 4 Saints Training Camp, Reac of Moore and Players

The New Orleans Saints entered day four of their 2026 training camp in Metairie by putting on full pads for the first time today.

"First day of pads," New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore said opening his media conference coverage of Day Four. "They haven't done it since January, for a lot of these guys, so there's an acclimation process."

When asked how his players handled being in pads for the first time, the Saints head man had a right-in-the-middle response.

"Good," Moore acknowledged. "I think there's a lot of stuff that needs to look better, but it's their first exposure to it. It's about taking steps each and every day. I think it's just a reminder of how far we have to go to get to where we want to go through training camp."

For Moore, training camp is a day-by-day learning process.

"It's one day of pads," Moore told media members. "There's a whole lot more from the pad level to the finish, all the fundamentals and details that, all of a sudden, pads go on and you kind of forget about the basics of football. They're all good learning experiences."

O-Line and D-Line Was Where the Action Was

Watching the offensive and defensive lines do 1-on-1 drills was eye opening for the Saints. Moore likes that even more than watching the skill slots.

"O-line/D-line one-on-ones are probably more realistic than some of the others," Moore said with a chuckle. "The 1-on-1 receiver reps are still good ones."

Starting offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga talked about the first day of pads, telling a joke fellow lineman David Edwards told him as they were preparing to go onto the field. See our feature on Edwards here.

"He's making a joke, saying 'Let's change everything just because we put pads on,'" Fuaga said with a laugh. "Obviously nothing really changes. The contact's a little more, but nothing changes for your process."

Fuaga was ready for the contact to be bumped up a notch or two.

"Oh yeah, for sure. I think you've got to build up that callous going into the season. I think just getting out there, going against guys like Grando (edge rusher Carl Granderson) and Cam ( Cam Jordan, 16-year edge). It's just good reps out there for me."

Going against Jordan makes Fuaga better, he says, as he joked about how the All-Pro is getting a little long in the tooth.

"Cam's been in this league for probably 50-years now," Fuaga said with a gleam in his eye. "He's a smart guy, very wise in how he rushes. He's a little unorthodox in how he swipes. It kind of keeps you on your toes and keeps you honed into your technique."

Some Switching Out Across the Field

Practice saw cornerbacks Isaac Yiadom and Quincy Riley trading places from time-to-time. Moore dismissed that as a first-team vs. second-team roster shot.

"I think we're just giving ourselves rotations," Moore pointed out. "Obviously we love Quincy. Ike has played plenty of good football. We're going to rotate guys in different capacities as we go."

Working Through Some Situations

Some situational schemes were put on today. The Saints head coach was asked about the 1-and-15 circumstances he put his team in.

"We're trying to practice a lot of different situations as we go," Moore said. "Earlier we were practicing third and long situations that have different components to them. We (want to) make sure our guys are really dialed on what the situation is and not just running plays just to run plays."

Praise for LSU Rookie Wide Out

During today's reps, rookie LSU receiver/returner Barion Brown showed his stuff with the ball, refusing to be tackled and going deep for a touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler. See our feature on Brown here.

"I've loved our experience with Barion," Moore effused. "He's done an awesome job, his energy, his juice. He's getting better each and every day. I think his practice habits are awesome. I think (if) he continues to do that, he could be a great example for how to practice."

Moore Announces Polk Departure

Yesterday, after missing the first few days of training camp for personal reasons, 3rd year wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk decided to hang up his cleats for good and was placed on the reserved/retired list.

"We had a lot of conversations with him about this," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said to the media this morning. Something he felt was right for him, a personal thing. Communication, as always, was great. We love that guy, and we'll keep (up) with him as he goes through everything." When asked if Polk could play again, Moore replied that it would be up to the wide out.

Training Camp Update

After a day of upgraded physicality, the team will take the day of Tuesday. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

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