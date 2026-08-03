What Does Year 8 Mean to Saints Edge Rusher Carl Granderson?

Football athletes like to hit stuff. It's how they're built. So the first day of pads brings out the physicality of each player. For edge rusher Carl Granderson, it's just another day playing football.

"Every day is the best day for me," Granderson said with a smile. "I hate when people say 'When the pads get on, we're going to see.' (They) should be doing it already without the pads."

One of the media asked if he felt things pushed up a notch, allowing him to put his hands on people more, now that the pads were on.

"I've been putting my hands on people," Granderson said with a smile, eliciting a laugh from the media in attendance, "so it don't matter to me. It's just another opportunity to hit. Everybody was pumped up, but we still have to make sure we're doing our job, our assignment, and execute.

"We got one year under our belt under (defensive coordinator (Brandon) Staley, so this year we're going play much faster, more physical, and we're going to do our job," Granderson told the media today. "We're out there flying around, making less mental errors, less mistakes, and we're playing fast.

"Everything we're doing now, we have got to be consistent," Grando continued. "Last year, we didn't start off fast. So we've got to (do it) this season.

"We've got a lot of good (defensive) packages going into year two," Granderson shared.

As head coach Kellen Moore shared, the 1-on-1 between the defensive and offensive fronts are where the real action is when the pads are donned. Granderson was asked how working against this Saints offensive front, especially with the addition of David Edwards to the fold, improves the D-line.

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates his first touchdown pass in camp with guard David Edwards (76) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They make us way better," Granderson bragged. "He (Edwards) is a veteran player. He's been there before, he's won and played a lot of football games, and he's a leader. I can see the offense already flying around. They've got their confidence, their swagger. It's our job to make them better."

Saints D-Line Has to be Flexible

Under Staley, the defensive line has to show versatility, playing various positions throughout a game. That's something Grando has been doing quite a while.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young, left, and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) pose as they leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've been doing it my whole career," Granderson shared, "going left to right, opposite side of Cam (Jordan) and opposite side of Chase (Young). We've got to be versatile under this defense. We've got to stand up, pass rush, drop (back). We've got to do a whole lot. You've got to know all the positions on the field so you can do your job at a premium level."

There's a feeling of being ready to accomplish big things throughout the locker room and on the field. For Granderson, that's all part of beginning a new year.

"It feels different every year, because you've got a new group of guys," Granderson admitted. "You have to build that chemistry all over again. You've got to build that family and that bonding. It felt great to have the guys be here for OTAs and mini camp, to come together and do team bonding. I think the chemistry is way better than it was last year."

Training Camp Update

After a day of upgraded physicality, the team will take the day of Tuesday. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

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