Postgame Live Blog: Saints Survive Late Rally from Giants to Break Losing Skid

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints survive a furious comeback from the New York Giants to pull off a much-needed 34-27 win and break a three-game losing skid.

The Saints will now travel to Paris to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25.

Recap

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the New York Giants defense during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Saints survive a furious comeback from the New York Giants to pull off a much-needed 34-27 win and break a three-game losing skid.

After leading 34-10 early in the fourth quarter, New Orleans nearly squandered its 24-point advantage before a final fourth-down incompletion ended New York's comeback attempt.

The Saints appeared headed toward another disappointing first half Sunday before a late rally erased a double-digit deficit against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Trailing 10-0 early, New Orleans mounted a crucial 10-point rally to tie 10-10 by halftime. The turnaround gave the team vital momentum as it looked to end its three-game losing slump. and a coach trying to extinguish the fire on his seat.

The Saints (1-4) struggled offensively for much of the opening half, with quarterback Tyler Shough facing consistent pressure from an aggressive Giants defense, which is ninth in the NFL in total defense. New Orleans struggled to sustain drives, while former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston helped New York build an early advantage.

Winston opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the first quarter. Tracy caught the pass near the line of scrimmage and capitalized on a missed tackle before reaching the end zone.

New York extended its lead to 10-0 when Dominic Zvada nailed a 34-yard field goa with easel late in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, New Orleans continued to squander scoring opportunities, including Daniel Carlson's missed 55-yard field goal attempt earlier in the quarter.

However, the Saints finally broke through when Carlson drilled a 58-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining before halftime, cutting the deficit to 10-3.

On the ensuing kickoff, linebacker Isaiah Stalbird laid one on Giants returner Charlie Jones to force a fumble and rookie tight end Oscar Delp recovered the football to give the Saints.

A few plays later, Shough would find a wide-open Bryce Lance in the endzone on fourth-and-two, tying the game and giving Lance his first career touchdown reception.

Shough to Lance: TD Saints 🙌#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bMW0CKYTSP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 18, 2026

That led to a Saints scoring spree.

Shough connected with Alvin Kamara on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give New Orleans its first lead, 17-10. The scoring play also helped Kamara reach the historic milestone of 5,000 career receiving yards, adding to his more than 5,000 rushing yards.

Shough later scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak before Carlson added a 51-yard field goal, extending the advantage to 27-10.

New Orleans' defense continued creating opportunities, with Martin Emerson Jr. recording two interceptions and Julian Blackmon adding another.

Blackmon's interception set up Shough's 18-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, pushing the lead to 34-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Click here for the Halftime Studs and Duds

Giants Nearly Complete Stunning Comeback

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) celebrates with tight end Isaiah Likely (9) after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Winston struggling, New York turned to JJ McCarthy, who immediately provided a spark.

McCarthy directed a touchdown drive capped by Tracy's 5-yard scoring run and a successful 2-point conversion. He later connected with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown before Zvada's 41-yard field goal reduced New Orleans' lead to 34-27.

After forcing a Saints punt, McCarthy drove the Giants deep into New Orleans territory before the final fourth-down incompletion ended the comeback attempt.

Despite the fourth-quarter collapse, New Orleans produced a season-high 175 rushing yards and received its most productive touchdown performance of the season from Shough.

The victory offers some relief for second-year coach Kellen Moore after owner Gayle Benson publicly criticized the team's disappointing start .

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .