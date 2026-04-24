Report Links Saints and Giants on Potential Trade Involving DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The New Orleans Saints passed on the opportunity to take edge rusher Rueben Bain on Thursday night in the NFL Draft. And now, if reports are true, the team could be looking to acquire a player via trade.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on a post he shared Friday on the social media platform, X, the New York Giants “have engaged in trade conversations involving DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the Saints are among teams showing strong interest.”

Sources: The #Giants have engaged in trade conversations involving DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the #Saints are among the teams showing strong interest.



If a deal happens, it could be as soon as tonight. Giants have been open to listening… pic.twitter.com/bfiiluwQFp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026

It is unclear what it would cost the Saints – or any other team – to acquire the rights of a player who missed almost all of the second half of last season with a severe shoulder injury. He also missed time in 2024 with a wrist issue. Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oregon, and was an All-American in 2021. He also was the National High School Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 by USA Today.

In total, Thibodeaux has missed 12 games over the past two seasons, and he also suffered an MCL sprain in his rookie season.

Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, he has played in 53 games and has collected 23.5 sacks.

More to come on this developing story throughout the night.