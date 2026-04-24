Report Links Saints and Giants on Potential Trade Involving DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
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The New Orleans Saints passed on the opportunity to take edge rusher Rueben Bain on Thursday night in the NFL Draft. And now, if reports are true, the team could be looking to acquire a player via trade.
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on a post he shared Friday on the social media platform, X, the New York Giants “have engaged in trade conversations involving DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the Saints are among teams showing strong interest.”
It is unclear what it would cost the Saints – or any other team – to acquire the rights of a player who missed almost all of the second half of last season with a severe shoulder injury. He also missed time in 2024 with a wrist issue. Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oregon, and was an All-American in 2021. He also was the National High School Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 by USA Today.
In total, Thibodeaux has missed 12 games over the past two seasons, and he also suffered an MCL sprain in his rookie season.
Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, he has played in 53 games and has collected 23.5 sacks.
More to come on this developing story throughout the night.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr