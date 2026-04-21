Will Saints Trade Up or Stay? Latest Odds for Who's the No. 8 Pick of the NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints currently hold the eighth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, and the Las Vegas oddsmakers have changed their numbers fairly significantly since the end of last week.
Holding steady among the odds the past few weeks have been either Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain or Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.
Since then, Tate has risen up the board a bit, and many believe he won’t still be available at No. 8. Conversely, Bain has slipped just enough to take him out of the favorite role.
So who do the oddsmakers see as the favorite to be chosen eighth? (And remember, this is who will go at the spot in the draft, not necessarily to the Saints.)
Currently, across the board it’s Arizona WR Jordyn Tate, who has seen his draft stock rise immensely over the past several days.
Here are the odds at multiple books across the board (as of Tuesday at 4:20 pm ET) for all players 20-1 or less:
DraftKings
- Jordyn Tyson +200
- Carnell Tate +400
- Mansoor Delane +425
- Rueben Bain +650
- Kenyon Sadiq +1300
- Caleb Downs +1400
- Francis Mauigoa +1400
- Spencer Fano +1600
- Sonny Styles +2000
- Makai Lemon +2000
Caesars Sportsbook
- Jordyn Tyson +275
- Carnell Tate +375
- Mansoor Delane +500
- Rueben Bain +500
- Caleb Downs +1400
- Jermod McCoy +1400
- Makai Lemon +1600
- Sonny Styles +1600
- Spencer Fano +1600
- Kenyon Sadiq +1800
- Francis Mauigoa +1800
BetMGM
- Jordyn Tyson +210
- Mansoor Delane +375
- Carnell Tate +450
- Rueben Bain +700
- Caleb Downs +1100
- Makai Lemon +1800
- Kenyon Sadiq +1800
- Sonny Styles +2000
- Jermod McCoy +1400
Bet365
- Jordyn Tyson +250
- Carnell Tate +400
- Mansoor Delane +425
- Rueben Bain +475
- Caleb Downs +1400
- Makai Lemon +1600
- Francis Mauigoa +1800
- Kenyon Sadiq +1800
- Sonny Styles +1800
- Spencer Fano +2000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr