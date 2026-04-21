Will Saints Trade Up or Stay? Latest Odds for Who's the No. 8 Pick of the NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints currently hold the eighth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, and the Las Vegas oddsmakers have changed their numbers fairly significantly since the end of last week.

Holding steady among the odds the past few weeks have been either Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain or Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Since then, Tate has risen up the board a bit, and many believe he won’t still be available at No. 8. Conversely, Bain has slipped just enough to take him out of the favorite role.

So who do the oddsmakers see as the favorite to be chosen eighth? (And remember, this is who will go at the spot in the draft, not necessarily to the Saints.)

Currently, across the board it’s Arizona WR Jordyn Tate, who has seen his draft stock rise immensely over the past several days.

Here are the odds at multiple books across the board (as of Tuesday at 4:20 pm ET) for all players 20-1 or less:

DraftKings

Jordyn Tyson +200

Carnell Tate +400

Mansoor Delane +425

Rueben Bain +650

Kenyon Sadiq +1300

Caleb Downs +1400

Francis Mauigoa +1400

Spencer Fano +1600

Sonny Styles +2000

Makai Lemon +2000

Caesars Sportsbook

Jordyn Tyson can catch ANYTHING 🔥pic.twitter.com/40JR0Ux4Hj — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) March 21, 2026

Jordyn Tyson +275

Carnell Tate +375

Mansoor Delane +500

Rueben Bain +500

Caleb Downs +1400

Jermod McCoy +1400

Makai Lemon +1600

Sonny Styles +1600

Spencer Fano +1600

Kenyon Sadiq +1800

Francis Mauigoa +1800

BetMGM

Mansoor Delane is a “I’ll do it myself” type of guy ✂️



2026 NFL Combine continues at 3pm ET on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xQ4fQ3Rqfg — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Jordyn Tyson +210

Mansoor Delane +375

Carnell Tate +450

Rueben Bain +700

Caleb Downs +1100

Makai Lemon +1800

Kenyon Sadiq +1800

Sonny Styles +2000

Jermod McCoy +1400

Bet365

Jordyn Tyson +250

Carnell Tate +400

Mansoor Delane +425

Rueben Bain +475

Caleb Downs +1400

Makai Lemon +1600

Francis Mauigoa +1800

Kenyon Sadiq +1800

Sonny Styles +1800

Spencer Fano +2000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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