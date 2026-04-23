Final NFL Mock Drafts for New Orleans Saints in First Round From the ‘Experts’

Heading into Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft, there has been plenty of speculation that involves the New Orleans Saints.

While they head into the evening holding the eighth pick, there are all sorts of scenarios that both involve that spot or the rumors that have them trading up to 3 with the Arizona Cardinals – a move that likely would mean the addition of running back Jeremiyah Love – or even up to 5 with the New York Giants or 6 with the Cleveland Browns for a lesser price.

There have been hundreds and hundreds of mock drafts, telling us the Saints will select Caleb Downs or Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson or Mansoor Delane or Rueben Bain or … well, you get the picture.

The truth is, just hours before the draft begins, it’s a near certainty the New Orleans Saints themselves don’t even know what they’re going to do.

What do the “experts” say?

We have one final collection of first-round mocks from the biggest names in the business. The one who gets not only the name right, but the reasoning and maybe what happens before the pick … maybe we’ll send them a stale beignet and some coffee and chicory.

Or maybe we’ll just send some random Who Dat a gift?

Enough chit chat. Here’s what we have from the people in the know. Or at least the ones who think they’re in the know:

Jim Derry, New Orleans Saints On SI

The Pick: Carnell Tate

OK, so I am far from an expert, but I figured I would give my opinion first. While I selfishly hope Jeremiyah Love is still there at 6 the team trades up with Cleveland to get him, I seriously doubt it’s possible. Reality says it would either be Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson.

I am going to go with Tate, because if he is still there (which is probably 50-50), he makes the most sense. There is zero doubt in my mind the team is going to build around Tyler Shough in this draft, and if they can start doing it in the first round, they are going to.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

The pick: Mansoor Delane

“No matter how high level of a prospect I am, I will always have that underdog mindset.”@LSUfootball CB Mansoor Delane is ready for the league 💪



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UqfvZ3TLl1 — NFL (@NFL) April 1, 2026

“Need meets value with this one. Styles has monster potential and the ability to quickly become the green dot for Dan Quinn, with the length and speed that Quinn covets, and the versatility to be a weapon in new coordinator Daronte Jones’s scheme. The Commanders have done a lot of work on the receivers, so that would be another position to consider here. And Love falling this far, if it happens, might make the decision academic. But in this scenario, Styles makes the most sense for everyone involved.”

Field Yates, ESPN

The pick: Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has bolted up draft boards the last week. Will he still be available when the New Orleans Saints select at spot No. 8? | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Like the Commanders, the Saints are in a need of more firepower in their receivers room. New Orleans' projected No. 2 wide receiver behind Chris Olave is Devaughn Vele, who had 25 receptions and 293 receiving yards in 2025. Tyson is one of the most explosive prospects, regardless of position. He can stretch a defense with his combination of size and vertical burst, plus he has a knack for picking up yards after the catch.”

Peter Schrager, ESPN

The pick: Caleb Downs

this is my Road To Glory 🎮 @easportscollege



out now on YouTube! https://t.co/RVorDWWDo8 pic.twitter.com/VAFqsjQFnk — Caleb Downs (@calebdowns) January 18, 2026

“New Orleans needs a receiver, but it also lost a lot of talent on defense this offseason. Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said on "The Schrager Hour" that Downs can be the face of a franchise and could immediately become the smartest player for an NFL defense. He had six INTs over the past three seasons and makes plays against the run. Brandon Staley got the most out of Derwin James Jr. in Los Angeles, and he can do the same for Downs in New Orleans.”

Mel Kiper, ESPN

The pick: Rueben Bain

Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain has slipped a bit in the NFL Draft, but he could be a target for the New Orleans Saints at No. 8. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“If the Commanders were to select Bain at No. 7, Tate could be the pick here. The boards in Washington and New Orleans might look similar in this range. But with Tate gone, there should be solid receiver options in Round 2 to fill the void opposite Chris Olave (spoiler!), so Bain fits. The Saints' defense is getting a bit of a refresh this offseason, and regardless of whether defensive end Cameron Jordan comes back, they need more youth and juice on the edge. Bain might have short arms for the position, but he also has immense power, plenty of explosion and the deep pass-rush toolbox to beat offensive tackles with consistency.”

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The pick: Tyson

“Aside from Chris Olave, the Saints don’t have an established wide receiver who scares opposing defenses on their roster. Tyson would bring the talent to change that.”

Jeff Duncan, The New Orleans Times-Picayune

The pick: Downs

One final mock draft: Predicting who the Saints will take with the eighth overall pick https://t.co/AOwSLwplDX — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 23, 2026

“This is an easy call for me. Caleb Downs is one of the cleanest prospects in this draft. He’d step in and be a starter at the Star position, filling one of the Saints’ biggest needs. He’s the kind of leader the defense needs in the wake of Demario Davis’ departure. He’d be the defensive version of Tyler Shough, the cornerstone of the unit.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

The pick: Arvell Reese (after trade)

.@MoveTheSticks has the @Saints trading up to #3 and selecting Arvell Reese in his final mock draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/iq0cswmiM4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 23, 2026

Saints trade up to No. 3 with Arizona Cardinals.

“If the Cardinals stay put at No. 3, I think Jeremiyah Love is the pick. If they are offered a 2027 first-round pick to trade down, that’s going to be a tough deal for them to pass on. So, they take it in this scenario. The Saints have made 25 draft trades since 2008. They traded up in all 25 instances. Assistant GM Jeff Ireland was with the Cowboys when they drafted Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, so he’s aware of the difference an elite pass rusher can make. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley might be reminded of a player he’s coached at multiple spots in his career, 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd.”

Luke Johnson, The New Orleans Times-Picayune

The pick: Downs

“The Saints certainly have done their homework on this year’s receiver class, and adding a premier weapon to further Shough’s development would be a smart move. But if I’m the Saints, I’m taking Caleb Downs without thinking twice about it. Top-10 picks haven’t come around often for the Saints, even if this is their second straight year drafting in that range. They need to make these picks count, and Downs has the look and feel of a player who can make a difference right away — especially under a creative defensive play-caller such as Brandon Staley.”

Ryan Wilson, CBS

The pick: Tate

“The Saints are looking to get Tyler Shough some help, and while I've heard they prefer Tyson, Tate isn't a bad consolation prize.”

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

The pick: Bain

“The high-motor defender is the perfect replacement for on the edges as a violent pass rusher with heavy hands and a nasty temperament.”