Saints Continue To Receive Bad News On Alvin Kamara Front

The New Orleans Saints just can't seem to catch a break with running back Alvin Kamara...

Kamara missed yet another practice on Wednesday, having been sidelined with knee/ankle injuries since going down during the club's loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 23. The Saints were also without running back Devin Neal (hamstring), wide receiver Devaughn Vele (shoulder), and offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz (ankle) and Asim Richards (ankle).

Neal and Vele have already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets.

"DNPs for today, (Alvin Kamara) with the ankle/knee," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said on Wednesday. "Devin with the hamstring. Did not practice. He will be out for the game. (Asim Richards) with the ankle did not practice. (Cesar Ruiz) with the ankle did not practice. and Vele with the shoulder did not practice. He will be out for the game as well. And then Justin Reid was limited with the knee...Tyler was full participant with a hip. That's kind of what the Injury Report will look like. Other than that, it was a good day. Ready to roll."

It's looking like yet another week where the club will have to lean on rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

The Saints are in rough shape without Alvin Kamara

The Saints need bodies at this point., with injuries absolutely decimating their offense.

Kamara, Neal and Kendre Miller -- who was placed on injured reserve two months back -- have accounted for more than two-thirds (870) of the total rushing yards (1,308) for New Orleans in 2025, and if the former duo is missing from the lineup this weekend, the club will have to rely on the likes of Evan Hull and Audric Estime.

Hull and Estime, for what it's worth, have combined for a total of 98 scrimmage yards on 20 touches in 2025 -- which isn't enough for anyone to feel confident in them being the only options in the backfield come Sunday.

It's not like they'll be running behind a healthy offensive line, wither. Ruiz is questionable this week, and if he isn't available the club would likely be forced to play undrafted free agent Torricelli Simpkins III or veteran journeyman William Sherman.

Kamara still has time to get back into the rotation, but if he needs another week, we could be looking at a situation where the only healthy offensive weapons to account for more than 100 scrimmage yards this season will be Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson. The Saints probably didn't envision this situation when making the decision to hand the reins over to Shough, but that's where they're at and there might not be any other options.