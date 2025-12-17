Tyler Shough, Saints Suffer Key Losses Before Week 16 Jets Matchup

The New Orleans Saints are going to try to extend their winning streak to three games on Sunday against the New York Jets, but the offense isn't going to be at full strength.

Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has been red-hot for the Saints over the last few weeks and has started to get plenty of national buzz, but his job is going to be a bit more difficult on Sunday. Saints head coach Kellen Moore spoke to the media on Wednesday and ruled out wide receiver Devaughn Vele and running back Devin Neal right away.

"DNPs for today, (Alvin Kamara) with the ankle/knee," Moore said. "Devin with the hamstring. Did not practice. He will be out for the game. (Asim Richards) with the ankle did not practice. (Cesar Ruiz) with the ankle did not practice. and Vele with the shoulder did not practice. He will be out for the game as well. And then Justin Reid was limited with the knee...Tyler was full participant with a hip. That's kind of what the Injury Report will look like. Other than that, it was a good day. Ready to roll."

The Saints' offense isn't at full strength

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Seeing the starting quarterback pop up on the Injury Report is never ideal, but the fact that he was a full participant should give fans solace.

The big stories here are Vele and Neal as Moore already ruled them out. Those big losses. Neal has been the No. 1 running back since Kamara went down. Kamara hasn't played since No. 23. Vele has been the No. 2 receiver since Rashid Shaheed was traded and has looked very solid in the role.

Over the last three games, Neal has 145 yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns. That's just under 50 rushing yards per game. On top of this, he has five catches for 40 yards. With Kamara also missing practice, that means that the team very well could be down to their No. 3 back for the Jets game. If Kamara can return by Sunday's game, that will change things, but right now, the Saints are thin at running back.

Over the last four games. Vele has 19 catches on 26 targets for 239 yards and a touchdown.

That's two significant weapons on offense the team will be without. Plus, the offensive line is beaten up with Ruiz missing practice. All in all, it could be a tough one for the offense.

