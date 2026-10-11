Saints Inactives for Today's Game, + Our Meme, and Officials

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Today, the Saints close out their three-game home stand today with a Noon kickoff against the Vikings. New Orleans has yet to find the win column in this stay in the Caesar's Superdome, dropping to 1-3 on the young season. Minnesota comes in as one of only three unbeaten NFL teams remaining at 4-0 along with San Francisco and Kansas City before today's games.

Join us at the half for our Halftime Studs and Duds.

As per NFL policy, New Orleans released their inactives for today's game about 90-minutes before kickoff. Among them a pair of defensive lineman. Though there are no specifics about what sickness is involved, three Saints from the D-line were originally listed as questionable for today's game due to illness. After a toe injury kept him from participating in practice for the last two weeks, rookie Christen Miller missed practice due to a reported illness. Then, Saturday morning another defensive lineman, Nathan Shepherd, was added to the questionable list because of illness. The third, Vernon Broughton, was added Saturday evening. Only Miller has advanced off the questionable roster to play today.

Saints Inactives vs. the Vikings

QB Zach Wilson (designated third QB)

(designated third QB) EDGE Anfernee Jennings

S Mike Reid

LB Kaden Elliss

OG Jeremiah Wright

DL Vernon Broughton

DL Nathan Shepherd

Saints-Vikings Meme

We figured it was time to break the trend. We've featured mostly offensive players in our memes this season, so let's see if going toward the defensive side changes things up for New Orleans' hometown heroes.

Saints defensive end Chase Young after a sack and fumble recovery | Saints On SI - Doug Joubert

Officiating Crew

Here are the officials that have been announced for today's game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.

After the game, join us for our Biggest Winners & Biggest Losers , our View of the Game , and the Most Important Quotes from Kellen Moore & Players .

Referee - #35 John Hussey, 25-years as an NFL official, 12th as a referee

Umpire - #42 Duane Heydt, 5-years as an official

Down Judge - #17 Brett Bergman, 4-years as an official

Line Judge - #47 Tim Podraza, 19th year officiating in the NFL

Field Judge - #123 Gabe DeLeon, 1st year as an NFL official (was a Big 12 official in 2025)

Side Judge - #56 Allen Baynes, 19-years officiating

Back Judge - #96 Matt Edwards, 9th year officiating

Replay Official - Andrew Lambert, 9-years of experience

Replay Assistant - Amber Cipriani, 3rd year as an NFL official

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .