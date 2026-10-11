Saints Inactives for Today's Game, + Our Meme, and Officials
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Today, the Saints close out their three-game home stand today with a Noon kickoff against the Vikings. New Orleans has yet to find the win column in this stay in the Caesar's Superdome, dropping to 1-3 on the young season. Minnesota comes in as one of only three unbeaten NFL teams remaining at 4-0 along with San Francisco and Kansas City before today's games.
Join us at the half for our Halftime Studs and Duds.
As per NFL policy, New Orleans released their inactives for today's game about 90-minutes before kickoff. Among them a pair of defensive lineman. Though there are no specifics about what sickness is involved, three Saints from the D-line were originally listed as questionable for today's game due to illness. After a toe injury kept him from participating in practice for the last two weeks, rookie Christen Miller missed practice due to a reported illness. Then, Saturday morning another defensive lineman, Nathan Shepherd, was added to the questionable list because of illness. The third, Vernon Broughton, was added Saturday evening. Only Miller has advanced off the questionable roster to play today.
Saints Inactives vs. the Vikings
- QB Zach Wilson (designated third QB)
- EDGE Anfernee Jennings
- S Mike Reid
- LB Kaden Elliss
- OG Jeremiah Wright
- DL Vernon Broughton
- DL Nathan Shepherd
Saints-Vikings Meme
We figured it was time to break the trend. We've featured mostly offensive players in our memes this season, so let's see if going toward the defensive side changes things up for New Orleans' hometown heroes.
Officiating Crew
Here are the officials that have been announced for today's game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.
After the game, join us for our Biggest Winners & Biggest Losers, our View of the Game, and the Most Important Quotes from Kellen Moore & Players.
Referee - #35 John Hussey, 25-years as an NFL official, 12th as a referee
Umpire - #42 Duane Heydt, 5-years as an official
Down Judge - #17 Brett Bergman, 4-years as an official
Line Judge - #47 Tim Podraza, 19th year officiating in the NFL
Field Judge - #123 Gabe DeLeon, 1st year as an NFL official (was a Big 12 official in 2025)
Side Judge - #56 Allen Baynes, 19-years officiating
Back Judge - #96 Matt Edwards, 9th year officiating
Replay Official - Andrew Lambert, 9-years of experience
Replay Assistant - Amber Cipriani, 3rd year as an NFL official
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.