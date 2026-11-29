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On a wet, gross day in Cincinnati, the Saints trail the Bengals at the half, 9-0. Here are the folks we saw who excelled, and those who didn't.

The Studs

Saints Defense

Once again, the Saints D has been called upon to keep the team in a game, and they came through. Brandon Staley's troops limited a red-hot Cincinnati offense to XXXX-yards in the first thirty minutes. A solid job against the Bengals run game and tight coverage by the Saints secondary held Cinci to less than their usual offensive prowess.

Though Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has escaped for two long runs that have kept Bengals' drives alive, the Saints has been able to corral him for a pair of sacks in the first half alone: one for Chase Young and the other for Vernon Broughton.

Chase Young sacks Joe Burrow 💪#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/sniPnPPz67 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2026

This Saints defense has bailed out the offense way too many times. You may see major upheaval between the D and the O sometime soon if the offense doesn't end up holding up its end of the bargain soon.

The Duds

Not Scoring in the 1st Quarter...Again

That's nine of their eleven games that New Orleans hasn't been able to score in the first quarter of play this season. We are running out of adjectives to describe this Saints offense:

moribund

listless

stagnant

brackish

dormant

We have called for change for months now. The firing of the Saints run game coordinator didn't change a thing, except to make TJ Paganetti the scapegoat for an offense that has been....well...see the adjectives listed above.

Tyler Shough

The youngster makes judgmental mistakes that worry us.

On the last play of the first half, Shough is forced to roll out and make a bad pass to a heavily covered wide out.

With time ticking down near the end of the 1st half, Shough takes a sack on a second down play instead of throwing the ball into the stands.

Passes to nowhere instead of his receivers. This lack of communication is understandable for a young quarterback, however, this is the eleventh game of the season. Communication should be pretty consistant by now.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .