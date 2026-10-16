Saints Injury Report: Chris Olave Misses Second Straight Practice Before Giants
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints continue to deal with several significant injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, with wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd among several players who missed practice Thursday.
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The Saints did receive some encouraging news, as edge rusher Tyree Wilson and defensive tackle Colby Wooden returned to full participation after being limited Wednesday.
With New Orleans looking to rebound from a disappointing 1-4 start, the availability of several key contributors could play a significant role against the Giants.
Perhaps the most concerning development for New Orleans is the continued absence of Olave, who missed practice for the second consecutive day because of an illness.
New Orleans is coming off a frustrating 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which its Tyler Shough and the passing attack failed to generate 100 yards and Shough also threw two interceptions. Losing its best receiver, who is second in the league in receiving yards with 537, creates another challenge for second-year coach Kellen Moore and his offensive staff.
Alvin Kamara's status also warrants attention after the veteran running back was limited for the second consecutive practice with a back injury.
New Orleans' front seven faces depth concerns as Elliss (calf) and Anfernee Jennings (knee) missed practice for a second straight day, joining sidelined defensive tackle Shepherd (illness) and limited lineman Vernon Broughton (illness). However, Wooden (toe) and Wilson (ankle) returned to full participation Thursday. Those developments provide some encouragement for a defense needing its front seven operating near full strength.
Giants Facing Significant Injury Concerns Along Offensive Line
While the Saints have their share of injury problems, the Giants are dealing with several notable absences of their own.
New York had five players miss practice for the second consecutive day, including offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, both of whom are dealing with injuries.
Thomas is listed with a groin injury, while Eluemunor is battling a calf issue.
Their availability could have major implications for Sunday's matchup, particularly against a solid edge rusher rotation of New Orleans’ Carl Granderson, Chase Young and Cameron Jordan.
New York also remained without linebacker Abdul Carter, who missed his second consecutive practice with a calf injury.
However, the Giants received encouraging news regarding wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Jason Pinnock, both of whom improved from limited to full participation Thursday.
Complete Thursday Injury Report
New Orleans Saints
- Vernon Broughton, DT: Illness — Limited
- Kaden Elliss, LB: Calf — DNP
- Davon Godchaux, DT: Rest — DNP
- Anfernee Jennings, LB: Knee — DNP
- Alvin Kamara, RB: Back — Limited
- Chris Olave, WR: Illness — DNP
- Nathan Shepherd, DT: Illness — DNP
- Tyler Shough, QB: Left hand — Full
- Lorenzo Styles Jr, CB: Knee — Limited
- Tyree Wilson, LB: Ankle — Full
- Zach Wood, LS: Calf — Full
- Colby Wooden, DT: Toe — Full
- Jeremiah Wright, G: Concussion — Full
New York Giants
- Elijah Campbell, S: Thumb — Full
- Abdul Carter, LB: Calf — DNP
- Jermaine Eluemunor, T: Calf — DNP
- Najee Harris, RB: Ribs — Full
- Malik Harrison, LB: Groin — Limited
- Colton Hood, CB: Concussion — DNP
- Theo Johnson, TE: Neck — Limited
- Charlie Jones, WR: Achilles — Full
- Isaiah Likely, TE: Foot — Full
- Darnell Mooney, WR: Neck — Full
- Greg Newsome, CB: Groin — Limited
- Tyler Nubin, S: Neck — DNP
- Jason Pinnock, S: Concussion — Full
- Andrew Thomas, T: Groin — DNP
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant