Saints Injury Report: Chris Olave Misses Second Straight Practice Before Giants

The New Orleans Saints continue to deal with several significant injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants , with wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd among several players who missed practice Thursday.

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The Saints did receive some encouraging news, as edge rusher Tyree Wilson and defensive tackle Colby Wooden returned to full participation after being limited Wednesday.

With New Orleans looking to rebound from a disappointing 1-4 start, the availability of several key contributors could play a significant role against the Giants.

Perhaps the most concerning development for New Orleans is the continued absence of Olave, who missed practice for the second consecutive day because of an illness.

New Orleans is coming off a frustrating 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which its Tyler Shough and the passing attack failed to generate 100 yards and Shough also threw two interceptions. Losing its best receiver, who is second in the league in receiving yards with 537, creates another challenge for second-year coach Kellen Moore and his offensive staff.

Alvin Kamara's status also warrants attention after the veteran running back was limited for the second consecutive practice with a back injury.

New Orleans' front seven faces depth concerns as Elliss (calf) and Anfernee Jennings (knee) missed practice for a second straight day, joining sidelined defensive tackle Shepherd (illness) and limited lineman Vernon Broughton (illness). However, Wooden (toe) and Wilson (ankle) returned to full participation Thursday. Those developments provide some encouragement for a defense needing its front seven operating near full strength.

Giants Facing Significant Injury Concerns Along Offensive Line

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Saints have their share of injury problems, the Giants are dealing with several notable absences of their own.

New York had five players miss practice for the second consecutive day, including offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, both of whom are dealing with injuries.

Thomas is listed with a groin injury, while Eluemunor is battling a calf issue.

Their availability could have major implications for Sunday's matchup, particularly against a solid edge rusher rotation of New Orleans’ Carl Granderson, Chase Young and Cameron Jordan.

New York also remained without linebacker Abdul Carter, who missed his second consecutive practice with a calf injury.

However, the Giants received encouraging news regarding wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Jason Pinnock, both of whom improved from limited to full participation Thursday.

Complete Thursday Injury Report

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

Vernon Broughton , DT: Illness — Limited

, DT: Illness — Limited Kaden Elliss , LB: Calf — DNP

, LB: Calf — DNP Davon Godchaux , DT: Rest — DNP

, DT: Rest — DNP Anfernee Jennings , LB: Knee — DNP

, LB: Knee — DNP Alvin Kamara , RB: Back — Limited

, RB: Back — Limited Chris Olave , WR: Illness — DNP

, WR: Illness — DNP Nathan Shepherd , DT: Illness — DNP

, DT: Illness — DNP Tyler Shough , QB: Left hand — Full

, QB: Left hand — Full Lorenzo Styles Jr, CB: Knee — Limited

CB: Knee — Limited Tyree Wilson , LB: Ankle — Full

, LB: Ankle — Full Zach Wood , LS: Calf — Full

, LS: Calf — Full Colby Wooden , DT: Toe — Full

, DT: Toe — Full Jeremiah Wright, G: Concussion — Full

New York Giants

Elijah Campbell, S: Thumb — Full

Abdul Carter, LB: Calf — DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor, T: Calf — DNP

Najee Harris, RB: Ribs — Full

Malik Harrison, LB: Groin — Limited

Colton Hood, CB: Concussion — DNP

Theo Johnson, TE: Neck — Limited

Charlie Jones, WR: Achilles — Full

Isaiah Likely, TE: Foot — Full

Darnell Mooney, WR: Neck — Full

Greg Newsome, CB: Groin — Limited

Tyler Nubin, S: Neck — DNP

Jason Pinnock, S: Concussion — Full

Andrew Thomas, T: Groin — DNP

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