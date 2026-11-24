The Saints continued their season-long slump, falling in Chicago to the Bears on Sunday, 21-13. The loss drops New Orleans to 3-7 on the year and in a tie for last place in the NFC South with Atlanta.

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

Here are the grades Saints units earned after Sunday.

Offense = D+

This is an improvement over last week's almost failing grade, because we saw a slight improvement in the overall performance of the group. An improved running game helped improve this mark.

Offensive Line = D+

A decidedly better run grade from us, though the pass blocking dropped a bit. Even Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave the Saints O-line better grades, almost doubling last week's horrendous grade of 30.5. There were creases for running backs to find, including a 40-plus yard jaunt by Travis Etienne Jr, his longest as a Saint.

This group, though, did give up six sacks to the Bears defense. Averaging 2.9-sacks per game, New Orleans is ranked 8th from the bottom (or you could say from the top) in how often their quarterback is put on his behind. Cleveland is the worst team, with Browns QBs sacked 4.2 times per game.

Quarterback = D+

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough getting sacked - Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the worst grade we have given Tyler Shough this year. He had issues finding receivers, some of whom were very open. He looked like he had signed up for mamba classes he danced so often in the pocket.

After starting the year like a house on fire, ranked at or near the top of the NFL in almost every category, Shough has cooled considerably. He is now 14th among quarterbacks in passing yards, 13th in touchdown passes, and 9th in the amount of interceptions thrown, including one in the Bears' game.



Shough has regressed in most ways. Sure, having an offensive front that he can trust and a running game that would average more than 93-yards a contest would be a shot in the arm for the 2nd year pro. However, his awareness in the pocket seems to vanish when there is any pressure, especially on third down. Sunday's safety was a perfect example of this when Shough didn't seem to even realize he was in the endzone when he was tackled.

Running Backs = D+

Running back do more than run. They are responsible for run and pass blocking as well. None of the Saints backs scored well for us in either category, including CJ Donaldson missing a chip block that resulted in a sack.

In addition, Donaldson fumbled on a short, completed pass, one of two turnovers in the game for the Saints.

Receivers/Tight Ends = C-

The only guy keeping this group out of the "D" category for us was Chris Olave. The Saints' featured receiver was back to his old self, grabbing nine passes out of the 15 thrown his way, topping 100-yards. Devaughn Vele had a solid day with 7-catches for 76-yards. However, the only guy to catch a touchdown wasn't a receiver (it was Alvin Kamara). If they expect their quarterback to get better, these guys have to find the end zone more often.



As for tight ends, Noah Fant had a pair of catches and Oscar Delp had a solo. Juwan Johnson had nary a reception in the game.

Defense = B

This third of the Saints did its job. The rushing defense was outstanding, tackling was one of the best scores we have given this year. PFF agreed with us with only the Raiders and Vikings game scoring higher. There were some coverage issues, but this group was not the reason for the loss on Sunday.

Defensive Line = B-

Though the pass rush wasn't what we have seen over the last few weeks, this was a different quarterback. Caleb Williams has a knack of finding little cracks to work his way through, then toss up a miraculous prayer that is often answered by his teammates. The run defense was superb against the Bears. The front line led the way, keeping offensive linemen occupied while linebackers and safeties could come up and make the stop.

After last week's game ending drives that gave the bad guys the lead, this group did not allow that to happen. We believe this was the D-line's best outing of the year.

Linebackers = B+

This would have been a better grade if there would be better coverage on the backers' behalf. Danny Stutsman had his best game as a pro, showing off his usual outstanding tackling techniques, but the second year man out of Oklahoma also had solid pass coverage, substituting for Pete Werner who was hobbled by a hamstring injury.

Kaden Elliss was his usually disruptive self, but only accounted for two tackles in the game, too low for a linebacker of Elliss' pedigree.

Defensive Backfield = C+

Except for some moments when the Saints safeties were out of position, this group played extremely well. Julian Blackmon had his worst day as a Saint scoring the lowest for us as he allowed almost three-quarters of the passes thrown toward the receiver he was covering to be caught.

However, Kool-Aid McKinstry showed improvement over last week. Though four targets were caught with him in coverage, McKinstry only allowed seven yards total after a catch was made. That shows his coverage was tight most of the time.

And the play on a fourth down throw into the end zone by the Bears makes Jordan Howden made the difference in that halftime score.

Special Teams = C

Though coverage and blocking were decent, kicker Charlie Smyth brought down this grade. His missed 47-yard field goal was not good, but compounding the matter was two of Smyth's kickoffs sailed out of bounds. The second one came after a Saints safety, giving Chicago the ball at midfield.

Ryan Wright was his usual solid self, punting the ball well, even if one of his back-bouncers hit a yard deep in the end zone then came back into the field of play. "Missed it by that much," as Maxwell Smart would say when it his aim was barely off.

Coverage was good on punts. Kickoffs weren't as solid as they were in the past. Blocking on kickoff returns was not as good as we had seen in the past.

Coaching = D+

This divided the room when we were handing out the grade. Some of us wanted a higher one. Others wanted it slightly lower.

The Saints offense still leaves so much to be desired: too many issues that have to be fixed. Special teams had one of its lowest grades from us this season. However, because of the strides made by the Saints defense, we felt an overall grade of "D+" is acceptable.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .