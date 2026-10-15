Saints Stock Report: 3 Bright Spots and 2 Disappointments From Week 5

The New Orleans Saints' struggles continue as they suffered their third consecutive loss after falling to the Minnesota Vikings at the Caesars Superdome last Sunday

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Despite entering the season with hopes of showing significant improvement under second-year head coach Kellen Moore , New Orleans has stumbled to a disappointing 1-4 start, raising further questions about the team's offensive execution, roster construction and overall direction. Not only are those questions being asked but owner Gayle Benson has started to show her concern as well .

With that in mind, here's a look at whose stock is rising and falling following the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Vikings and ahead of its Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.

Stock Up

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) watches a coin toss on the scoreboard for overtime possession at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carl Granderson, Defensive End

Carl Granderson was arguably New Orleans' most impactful defensive lineman against Minnesota.

He finished with five tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, consistently disrupting the Vikings' offense and providing much-needed pressure against quarterback Kyler Murray. Operating alongside dynamic edge rushers Chase Young and Cam Jordan, he continues to blow up plays in the backfield, elevating the entire pass rush.

Granderson has recorded 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Jonas Sanker, Safety

If there was one player who deserved recognition Sunday, it was Sanker.

The second-year safety provided New Orleans with its biggest play of the afternoon, recovering a Minnesota fumble and returning it 87 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

His touchdown tied the game at 13 despite the Saints' offense struggling to generate anything against Minnesota's aggressive defense.

Khristian Boyd, Defensive Tackle

Khristian Boyd had a strong performance against the Minnesota Vikings. He picked up three tackles and forced the fumble that Jonas Sanker returned for a touchdown. He also had an overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 80.5 and a 90.0 run defense grade, which were both team highs.

Stock Down

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) calls for the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough, Quarterback

Shough has consistently been the Saints’ standout performer this season, serving as a rare bright spot for a struggling team. Without his play, the season would be far more bleak.

Even so, his efforts fell short of bringing New Orleans a win in this matchup.

Shough registered his worst performance of the year, connecting on 16 of 25 pass attempts for a modest 96 yards alongside two interceptions. Much of this difficulty stems from Minnesota's aggressive blitz schemes, which threw confusing look after confusing look at him and the offensive line.

Nevertheless, Shough's production should bounce back soon; a dip like this is unlikely to become a pattern.

Domefield Advantage

While the Saints' defense allowed a struggling Minnesota offense to put up its highest numbers of the year, the most troubling story of Sunday's loss took place off the field.

The game served as a clear indicator that the Caesars Superdome has lost the intimidating environment it was famous for.

In the past, New Orleans boasted one of the strongest home-field advantages in the league, with deafening crowds and a tenacious team making every visit miserable for opposing squads.

That decisive edge seems to have completely disappeared.

The Saints have now dropped three of four home contests this year, continuing a worrisome trend that began when former head coach Sean Payton departed after the 2021 season.

Since Payton left, New Orleans is just 15-21 at home, managing only one winning record in the Superdome (5-3 in 2023).

Things have grown even worse lately, with the Saints dropping 14 of their last 17 home games since the start of 2024.

Yet, the atmosphere inside the venue on Sunday was perhaps just as discouraging as the actual defeat.

A large crowd of visiting Vikings fans made their presence known, filling the Superdome with unmistakable "Skol" chants.

For a franchise built on creating a hostile environment for visitors, seeing opposing fans take over large portions of the stadium highlighted the team's ongoing decline.

Unsurprisingly, repeated losses eventually wear down crowd energy and turnout.

With little sign of improvement on the field, fan frustration keeps growing right alongside the home struggles.

Rebuilding a real home-field advantage requires more than past reputation or loyal supporters.

It must be reclaimed by winning football games.

Until Moore and the Saints deliver better results in front of their home crowd, visiting teams and their fans will continue to feel right at home in New Orleans.

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