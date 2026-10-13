Saints Make Half-Dozen Roster Moves: Fan Faves Among Those Let Go

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The New Orleans Saints did some house cleaning today, making various roster moves.

The club re-signed cornerback Decamerion Richardson. Originally drafted in the 4th round by the Raiders in 2024, the Bossier High School grad appeared in 27-games for Las Vegas. He was awarded to the Saints off waivers at the end of the 2025 preseason and played in a couple of games last year.

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Long snapper Cal Adomitis had his contract terminated. The Pittsburgh alum was signed off the Dolphins practice squad on September 23rd. Veteran long snapper Zach Wood was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury after the first week of the season. Adomitis was the second deep snapper after the injury to Wood. Scott Daly snapped in Week 2 against the Ravens, but was signed by the Bears to their active roster from the Saints practice squad. Adomitis played in three games for the Saints after spending the previous four years with five teams.

Early fan favorites from preseason training camp were waived by the club today: cornerback Jayden Price along with wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner.

Price had earned a spot on the active roster after an interception against the Jaguars in preseason. The former corner fumbled during a kickoff return against the Vikings that lead to a Minnesota score.

Rechsteiner was placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs on August 6th, having to sit out the first six games. His best moment as a Saints may have come during a joint practice session between New Orleans and the Cowboys during preseason.

Rechsteiner is the son of professional wrestler Scott Steiner. The Saints parted company with the son today, putting him on the waiver wire.

A pair of practice squad contracts were terminated by the Saints today as well: running back Ulysses Bentley and wide receiver Trey Palmer.

Bentley signed with the Saints practice squad at the beginning of this month and had not seen any action with the club. Palmer didn't get to play in any regular season games, but did find playing time against the Rams in preseason.

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