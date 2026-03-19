2026 NFL Mock Draft: Saints Add Franchise Piece to Bolster Defense

The 2026 National Football League Draft will kick off in just over one month and the New Orleans Saints will be on the clock with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

What direction should the Saints go in? After a hot start in free agency in which the team signed pieces like Travis Etienne Jr., David Edwards and Noah Fant, among others, arguably the biggest remaining roster holes for the franchise are a No. 2 wide receiver, a cornerback and pass rush help. The need for a receiver has been there for a bit. The Saints lost Alontae Taylor this offseason in free agency, which opened up the need for a corner. The pass rush has talent, including Chase Young, Carl Granderson and New Orleans signed linebacker Kaden Elliss. But it needs more, especially with Cameron Jordan still available in free agency.

The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the 2026 NFL Draft has approached, a few names that have been linked to the franchise include wide receiver Carnell Tate and safety Caleb Downs. NFL.com NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah predicted in his most recent mock draft that the Saints will go with the pass rush instead and land Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey.

"Pick No. 8: New Orleans Saints," Jeremiah wrote. "David Bailey, Texas Tech, Edge, Senior. With few young, established pass rushers on the roster, New Orleans could use some fresh legs off the edge. Bailey gives the Saints a true fastball to throw at opposing offenses."

If Bailey is on the board at No. 8, he would be a steal. Bailey has been someone consistently linked to the New York Jets as an option for the No. 2 pick. Bailey arguably is the best pure pass rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft class. In 2025, he racked up 14 1/2 sacks in 14 games played for Texas Tech. Arguably, the No. 2 receiver spot should be a priority if someone like Tate is available, but if Bailey somehow is on the board at No. 8, he's the type of talent that should make New Orleans think about adding firepower to the pass rush instead.